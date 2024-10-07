Vitamin C Deficiency: Unusual Bleeding and Fatigue in the Elderly due to Vitamin C Deficiency: A Study’s Warning

Vitamin C Deficiency: A 65-Year-Old Woman’s Case Study: Identifying Scurvy Researchers at the University of Toronto have published a case study of a 65-year-old woman who was experiencing difficulty walking and social isolation. This case study reveals that scurvy disease is not limited to 18th-century sailors, but can also affect the elderly today.

The woman had complained of leg pain, weakness, skin wounds, and skin color changes at a hospital in Toronto. She had several underlying health issues and was unable to go to the market to buy fresh fruits and vegetables due to mobility issues, and was largely dependent on canned soup and fish.

A Rare Disease Linked to Food Insecurity Dr. Sara Engelhardt, a general internist at Mount Sinai Hospital, said that this case presents a complex example of food insecurity, which has emerged as a rare disease. “This case helps us understand that vitamin C deficiency is still relevant today,” she said.

Common Symptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency According to the study, vitamin C deficiency is still a common problem today. Its symptoms are often vague, such as fatigue, weakness, and difficulty breathing, making it challenging to diagnose.

The woman was also a smoker, which could have contributed to her vitamin C deficiency. Her condition improved after receiving vitamin C treatment, and blood tests confirmed the deficiency. Warning to be Cautious Researchers have advised that doctors should be cautious of vitamin C deficiency in patients with unusual bleeding and common symptoms, especially in children and the elderly.