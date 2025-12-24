Sepsis Symptoms: What is Sepsis? Know the Symptoms of this Deadly Disease

Sepsis (Image: Freepik)
Sepsis Symptoms: Sepsis is a very serious and life-threatening illness caused by an overreaction of the body's immune system. Normally, when the body has an infection, the immune system fights only the bacteria or virus. But in sepsis, this same immune system malfunctions and starts attacking its own organs. This problem can start from common infections like urinary tract infections or pneumonia, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, hospitalised patients, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.
Sepsis is a rapidly progressing illness, making early detection extremely important. In this condition, inflammation spreads throughout the body, and blood clots can form, reducing blood flow to various organs.
Sepsis: At this stage, bacteria spread into the bloodstream, and inflammation occurs throughout the body. If antibiotics and treatment are received at this time, lives can be saved.
Severe Sepsis: Inflammation increases, and organs like the kidneys, liver, or lungs begin to get damaged. Difficulty in breathing and a drop in blood pressure can occur.
Septic Shock: This is the most dangerous stage. Blood pressure drops drastically, the heart, kidneys, and lungs can fail, and there is a risk of death.
Its symptoms differ in adults and children. In adults, symptoms include high fever or very low temperature, chills, sweating, rapid or shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, confusion or disorientation, reduced urination, and severe body pain. In children and infants, symptoms include not feeding, lethargy or excessive sleepiness, difficulty breathing, cold or pale skin, vomiting, diarrhoea, or seizures.
Sepsis is mostly caused by bacterial infections, but viral and fungal infections can also be causes. Common causes include pneumonia, urinary tract infections, abdominal or appendix infections, bloodstream infections, skin wounds or infections, and hospital-acquired infections.
