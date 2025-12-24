Sepsis Symptoms: What is Sepsis? Know the Symptoms of this Deadly Disease

Sepsis Symptoms: Sepsis is a very serious and life-threatening illness caused by an overreaction of the body's immune system. Normally, when the body has an infection, the immune system fights only the bacteria or virus. But in sepsis, this same immune system malfunctions and starts attacking its own organs. This problem can start from common infections like urinary tract infections or pneumonia, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, hospitalised patients, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.