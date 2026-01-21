ICMR Develops Multiplex Diagnostic Test to Detect Multiple Infections from a Single Sample, Revolutionising Treatment

Currently, when a patient presents with common symptoms such as fever, breathlessness, or weakness, they often have to undergo a series of tests. First, dengue, then COVID, then flu, then typhoid – with each negative report leading to the next test. This entire process is time-consuming. Often, the correct diagnosis is delayed, leading to a delay in treatment and potentially worsening the patient's condition. Furthermore, this approach also imposes a financial burden on the patient. Since many infections share similar symptoms, it becomes difficult to identify the disease based solely on symptoms, and the actual cause might be missed.