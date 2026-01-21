ICMR Develops Multiplex Diagnostic Test to Detect Multiple Infections from a Single Sample, Revolutionising Treatment

ICMR Multiplex Diagnostic Test (Photo- Freepik)
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on a major initiative to simplify and expedite the identification of serious infectious diseases in India. The aim is to develop a single diagnostic test that can detect multiple diseases simultaneously. This step is considered crucial for public health as it will reduce the unnecessary use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and mitigate the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Currently, when a patient presents with common symptoms such as fever, breathlessness, or weakness, they often have to undergo a series of tests. First, dengue, then COVID, then flu, then typhoid – with each negative report leading to the next test. This entire process is time-consuming. Often, the correct diagnosis is delayed, leading to a delay in treatment and potentially worsening the patient's condition. Furthermore, this approach also imposes a financial burden on the patient. Since many infections share similar symptoms, it becomes difficult to identify the disease based solely on symptoms, and the actual cause might be missed.
To address this problem, ICMR is developing multiplex molecular diagnostic tests. These tests will enable the examination of multiple serious infections from a single sample. This will provide doctors with a rapid confirmation of the correct illness, allowing treatment to commence promptly and effectively.
Some advanced hospitals and ICUs already utilise such multiplex tests, particularly for severe cases like sepsis, where multiple bacteria and AMR genes are identified simultaneously. For better management of critically ill patients, doctors can further strengthen their understanding and skills through courses like OC Academy's Certification Course in Intensive Care Medicine.
Due to delays in diagnosis, doctors often initiate broad-spectrum antibiotics based on assumptions. If these medications are used for extended periods, bacteria can become resistant to them. ICMR's AMR Surveillance Report 2024 also indicates that many common antibiotics are becoming less effective in hospitals. If the correct illness is identified early, doctors can immediately administer the appropriate and targeted medication. OC Academy's Certification Course in Safe Prescribing is highly beneficial for training in safe and judicious prescribing practices.
These new tests from ICMR will be designed keeping in mind the diseases prevalent in India. Based on the country's surveillance data, priority will be given to specific infections. This will also enable the early detection of future pandemics and outbreaks. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated how dangerous delayed identification can be. ICMR has previously facilitated technology transfer for such diagnostic tools, particularly to prevent the misuse of antibiotics in children. OC Academy's Certification Course in Paediatrics can prove beneficial for doctors in managing complex paediatric cases more effectively.
