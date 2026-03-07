7 March 2026,

Saturday

Health

Fruit Pesticide Risk: Eating Unwashed Fruits Can Increase Risk of Cancer and Hormonal Imbalance

Fruits Pesticide Risk: Fruits are essential for health, but pesticide residues are being found on many fruits. Learn what the new study says and what to keep in mind while eating fruits.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 07, 2026

Image Source: Freepik

Image Source: Freepik

Fruits Pesticide Risk: Fruits are an important part of our diet. Doctors and nutrition experts also recommend eating fruits daily, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They keep the body healthy and help protect against many diseases.

However, sometimes pesticide residues can be hidden on the outer layer of these fruits, which can harm health in the long run. People often eat fruits thinking they are eating healthy food, but unknowingly, pesticides can also enter their bodies along with them.

What the Study Revealed

A recently published study has revealed that traces of pesticides entering the body through food and drink can be found even in human urine. This means that many people are unknowingly coming into contact with pesticides through their diet. According to the report, people who consume more fruits and vegetables like strawberries, spinach, and bell peppers had higher levels of pesticide-related biomarkers in their blood. Prolonged exposure to these chemicals can increase the risk of cancer, hormonal imbalances, and reproductive problems.

Why is Concern Growing in India

The use of pesticides in farming is quite common in India. According to experts, about 20 to 30 per cent of crops in the country are damaged by pests every year. Farmers use pesticides to avoid this loss. Some reports also indicate that up to approximately 100 per cent of pesticides are used on fruits like apples, grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates. Therefore, the risk of pesticide residues in these fruits is higher. An investigation also revealed that approximately 21.7 per cent of fruit samples taken in India contained pesticides, while about 1.1 per cent of samples had levels exceeding the prescribed safety limits.

Who is at Higher Risk

The effect of pesticides can vary from person to person, but some individuals are at greater risk. Children's bodies are still developing, so the impact of chemicals can be more pronounced on them. The risk also increases for pregnant women, as it can affect the health of the unborn child.

Precautions to Take While Eating Fruits

Stopping the consumption of fruits is not the solution, as fruits are essential for the body. However, by taking some precautions, the risk of pesticides can be significantly reduced. Fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed with water before eating. If in doubt, they can also be cleaned with salt water or baking soda. Eating some fruits after peeling them is also considered better, as chemicals are often present on the outer layer. Additionally, developing a habit of eating a variety of fruits can help avoid excessive exposure to any single type of pesticide.

Need for Awareness and Strict Regulations

Experts believe that strict monitoring of pesticide use and increasing public awareness are crucial. If proper regulations are followed and people also exercise caution, fruits and vegetables can be consumed safely, and their full benefits can be reaped.

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 11:54 am

