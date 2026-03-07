Fruit Pesticide Risk: Eating Unwashed Fruits Can Increase Risk of Cancer and Hormonal Imbalance

The use of pesticides in farming is quite common in India. According to experts, about 20 to 30 per cent of crops in the country are damaged by pests every year. Farmers use pesticides to avoid this loss. Some reports also indicate that up to approximately 100 per cent of pesticides are used on fruits like apples, grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates. Therefore, the risk of pesticide residues in these fruits is higher. An investigation also revealed that approximately 21.7 per cent of fruit samples taken in India contained pesticides, while about 1.1 per cent of samples had levels exceeding the prescribed safety limits.