Burhanpur: Blood deficiency crisis among women, 42 deaths reported in two years

Nursing Officer Seema David stated that the haemoglobin level in a woman's body should be above 11 grams at the time of delivery. However, women reaching the hospital for delivery have as little as 5 grams of blood, placing them in the high-risk category. Women from Khaknar, Dhulkot, and Nepanagar areas are found to have a higher incidence of anaemia. On several occasions, upon investigation or inquiry, it is found that vaccinations have not been administered and regular check-ups have not been done. Reports regarding this are being sent to the department officials.