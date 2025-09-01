Passengers Alert: Heavy Rain Slows Trains, This Train Cancelled

Consequently, the Jhelum Express, running from Pune to Jammu, has been cancelled for 24 hours. This train will not arrive in Burhanpur on Monday. The Bhagat Ki Kothi Express is being diverted, causing it to arrive at the station 11 to 12 hours behind schedule. The Kushinagar, Kashi, Tapi Ganga, Karnataka, Mumbai LTT, Lashkar, and Karnataka Express trains (both up and down) are also running one to one and a half hours late.