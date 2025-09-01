Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Burhanpur

Passengers Alert: Heavy Rain Slows Trains, This Train Cancelled

Train Delays in Jammu: Heavy rainfall in the Jammu region has caused significant delays to several trains. More than a dozen trains arrived at stations between one and two hours behind schedule.

Burhanpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

train cancelled heavy rain in Jammu railway divison mp news

Train Cancelled: Heavy rain in Punjab and Jammu is impacting the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. From Saturday night to Sunday, over a dozen trains arrived in Burhanpur, one to two hours behind schedule. The Bhagat Ki Kothi New train is running 12 hours late. The Jhelum Express has been cancelled and will not arrive at the station on Monday.

Railway Damage Due to Rainfall

According to railway officials, heavy rainfall in the Jammu division of the Northern Railway has damaged railway tracks, stations, and bridges over rivers and streams. This technical issue is affecting rail traffic.

Trains Delayed, One Cancelled

Consequently, the Jhelum Express, running from Pune to Jammu, has been cancelled for 24 hours. This train will not arrive in Burhanpur on Monday. The Bhagat Ki Kothi Express is being diverted, causing it to arrive at the station 11 to 12 hours behind schedule. The Kushinagar, Kashi, Tapi Ganga, Karnataka, Mumbai LTT, Lashkar, and Karnataka Express trains (both up and down) are also running one to one and a half hours late.

