Burhanpur

Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence

Immediately after the sentencing, she attempted suicide by consuming phenyl within the court premises.

BurhanpurMay 29, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

(सोर्स: पत्रिका फाइल फोटो)

District Court: A woman accused in a four-year-old case of kidnapping, murder, and disposing of a girl’s body in a well in the Shahpur police station area of Burhanpur was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹7,000 by the District Court. Immediately after the sentencing, the woman consumed phenyl in the court premises. Police admitted her to the district hospital, where her life was saved. After a medical check-up on Wednesday, she was sent to Khandwa Jail.

Case is Almost Four Years Old

According to the police, the incident occurred on 23 December 2021. The minor girl was kidnapped and murdered, her body tied in a sack and thrown into a dilapidated well. Following the police investigation, a woman residing in the same village was arrested and interrogated. After confessing to the crime, the case was presented in court.
District Sessions Judge Ashita Shrivastava on Tuesday sentenced the woman to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹7,000 under sections 363, 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police presented a strong chain of evidence in this case. The investigation was conducted by the then Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Girwarsingh Jalodaya. Special Public Prosecutor Shyam Deshmukh argued the case.

Sent to Jail After Recovery

According to Shahpur police, the accused woman was out on bail. On Wednesday, on the day of her final hearing, she had secretly brought phenyl with her. After hearing the sentence, she went outside and suddenly consumed the phenyl. She was immediately admitted to the district hospital. Naib Tehsildar Rajendra Singh Chauhan recorded her statement. After receiving treatment under police custody, the woman was sent to Khandwa Jail on Wednesday after her recovery.

