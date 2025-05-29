Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence

Case is Almost Four Years Old According to the police, the incident occurred on 23 December 2021. The minor girl was kidnapped and murdered, her body tied in a sack and thrown into a dilapidated well. Following the police investigation, a woman residing in the same village was arrested and interrogated. After confessing to the crime, the case was presented in court.

District Sessions Judge Ashita Shrivastava on Tuesday sentenced the woman to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹7,000 under sections 363, 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police presented a strong chain of evidence in this case. The investigation was conducted by the then Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Girwarsingh Jalodaya. Special Public Prosecutor Shyam Deshmukh argued the case.