12 February 2026,

Thursday

Hubli

Rising caesarean deliveries in private hospitals trigger action orders

Bagalkot District Sees Over 80% Deliveries via Operation; Administration Orders Detailed Investigation

2 min read

Hubli

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

निजी अस्पतालों में बढ़ती सिजेरियन डिलीवरी पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश

Authorities order action over rising caesarean deliveries in private hospitals

Bagalkot District: Over 80% of Deliveries by C-Section, Administration Orders Detailed Investigation

The administration in Bagalkot district has taken a firm stance regarding the excessive number of Caesarean (C-section) deliveries in private hospitals. District In-charge Secretary Mohammed Mohsin has instructed officials to identify and take necessary action against private hospitals where more deliveries than necessary are being conducted through surgery. This directive was given during the quarterly review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) held in the Zilla Panchayat auditorium.

Officials were informed in the meeting that over 80% of deliveries in the district's private hospitals are occurring via surgery, which is a cause for concern. Mohsin stated that the rate of C-section deliveries in government taluk and district hospitals is between approximately 40% to 48%, whereas in private hospitals, it has been found to be nearly double. He directed a review of this situation, the implementation of appropriate measures, and action against hospitals violating regulations.

Awareness to be Raised on Benefits of Normal Delivery
He specifically requested a thorough investigation into delivery-related complaints in the Jamkhandi, Mudhol, and Mahalingpur taluks. Officials were also instructed to raise awareness among pregnant women and their families about the benefits of normal delivery, to avoid unnecessary surgeries. Other issues were also discussed in the meeting, including the growing problem of stray dogs, child safety, and nutrition. Officials were asked to expedite measures to control the stray dog population in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

Instructions Issued for Timely Provision of Nutritional Materials
Furthermore, instructions were given to remove hanging electricity wires around schools and Anganwadis, to increase awareness among children about egg consumption, and to ensure the timely provision of nutritional materials to Anganwadis. The administration believes that strict monitoring and public awareness will bring transparency to delivery services and improve maternal and child health.

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 03:02 pm

News / Karnataka / Hubli / Rising caesarean deliveries in private hospitals trigger action orders

Hubli

Karnataka

