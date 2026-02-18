18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Energy Drinks: Rising Risk of Stress and Kidney Damage?

Energy Drinks Side Effects: Can drinking too many energy drinks harm your kidneys and mental health? Learn about the effects of caffeine, sugar, and stress on the body and safe consumption methods.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Energy Drinks Side effects (Photo- gemini ai)

Energy Drinks Side Effects: Energy drinks have become very popular among Gen-Z these days. Whether it's for late-night studies, gaming, or dealing with work pressure, all it takes is opening a can to feel an instant energy boost. However, what provides immediate vigour can also gradually put a strain on the body, particularly affecting stress levels and kidney health.

What's in Energy Drinks?

Most energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants like taurine and guarana. These ingredients may make you feel active and alert for a while, but they also increase stress hormones in the body. Experts, including Dr Bhanu Mishra, explain that excessive caffeine intake can elevate stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This can lead to nervousness, rapid heartbeat, sleep disturbances, and restlessness. Ironically, people consume energy drinks to reduce fatigue and stress, but excessive consumption can exacerbate these very problems. Gradually, it becomes a habit, and the body starts to depend on it.

Impact on Stress and the Brain

Repeated surges in stress hormones put a strain on the nervous system and also affect mood. Today's youth are already stressed due to studies, careers, social media, and anxieties about the future. In such a scenario, energy drinks, instead of calming the body, can increase stress.

Why Do Kidneys Get Affected?

Our kidneys are responsible for removing waste from the body, maintaining fluid balance, and regulating blood pressure. However, consuming too many energy drinks puts an extra burden on the kidneys. Caffeine increases urine production, which can lead to dehydration. If you consume less water and more energy drinks, the risk of kidney stones or kidney damage can increase. Additionally, the high sugar content in these drinks raises the risk of obesity and type-2 diabetes, which are major causes of kidney disease.

The Dangerous Cycle of Stress and Kidneys

Prolonged stress can lead to increased blood pressure, which damages the kidneys. When stress and energy drink consumption increase simultaneously, the body experiences a double burden.

What Should Be Done?

Energy drinks are not entirely bad, but it is essential to consume them in moderation.

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Get adequate sleep
  • Eat a healthy diet
  • Engage in yoga, exercise, or meditation to reduce stress

If you need an immediate energy boost, water, fruits, herbal tea, or healthy snacks are better alternatives.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 03:38 pm

News / Health / Energy Drinks: Rising Risk of Stress and Kidney Damage?

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Rising caesarean deliveries in private hospitals trigger action orders

निजी अस्पतालों में बढ़ती सिजेरियन डिलीवरी पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश
Hubli

Burhanpur: Blood deficiency crisis among women, 42 deaths reported in two years

Burhanpur

Union Budget 2026: Rs 10,000 crore investment boost for pharma sector

CM Mohan Yadav expresses gratitude to Finance Minister Sitharaman for her favor on MP
Health

ICMR Develops Multiplex Diagnostic Test to Detect Multiple Infections from a Single Sample, Revolutionising Treatment

Health

Health Awareness: 7 Silent Killers Claiming the Most Lives in India! Know Prevention Methods in Time

Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.