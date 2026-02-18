Energy Drinks: Rising Risk of Stress and Kidney Damage?

Most energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants like taurine and guarana. These ingredients may make you feel active and alert for a while, but they also increase stress hormones in the body. Experts, including Dr Bhanu Mishra, explain that excessive caffeine intake can elevate stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This can lead to nervousness, rapid heartbeat, sleep disturbances, and restlessness. Ironically, people consume energy drinks to reduce fatigue and stress, but excessive consumption can exacerbate these very problems. Gradually, it becomes a habit, and the body starts to depend on it.