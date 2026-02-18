Energy Drinks: Rising Risk of Stress and Kidney Damage?

Energy Drinks Side Effects: Energy drinks have become very popular among Gen-Z these days. Whether it's for late-night studies, gaming, or dealing with work pressure, all it takes is opening a can to feel an instant energy boost. However, what provides immediate vigour can also gradually put a strain on the body, particularly affecting stress levels and kidney health.
Most energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants like taurine and guarana. These ingredients may make you feel active and alert for a while, but they also increase stress hormones in the body. Experts, including Dr Bhanu Mishra, explain that excessive caffeine intake can elevate stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This can lead to nervousness, rapid heartbeat, sleep disturbances, and restlessness. Ironically, people consume energy drinks to reduce fatigue and stress, but excessive consumption can exacerbate these very problems. Gradually, it becomes a habit, and the body starts to depend on it.
Repeated surges in stress hormones put a strain on the nervous system and also affect mood. Today's youth are already stressed due to studies, careers, social media, and anxieties about the future. In such a scenario, energy drinks, instead of calming the body, can increase stress.
Our kidneys are responsible for removing waste from the body, maintaining fluid balance, and regulating blood pressure. However, consuming too many energy drinks puts an extra burden on the kidneys. Caffeine increases urine production, which can lead to dehydration. If you consume less water and more energy drinks, the risk of kidney stones or kidney damage can increase. Additionally, the high sugar content in these drinks raises the risk of obesity and type-2 diabetes, which are major causes of kidney disease.
Prolonged stress can lead to increased blood pressure, which damages the kidneys. When stress and energy drink consumption increase simultaneously, the body experiences a double burden.
Energy drinks are not entirely bad, but it is essential to consume them in moderation.
If you need an immediate energy boost, water, fruits, herbal tea, or healthy snacks are better alternatives.
