Health Awareness: 7 Silent Killers Claiming the Most Lives in India! Know Prevention Methods in Time

Image: Patrika
Every year, millions of people in India die from diseases that could be prevented or managed with timely detection. These deaths are not sudden but are a result of a lack of awareness, delayed treatment, unhealthy lifestyles, and a lack of early screening. Knowing the deadliest diseases can help us take timely precautions and the right steps. Below, seven of the leading causes of death in India are explained in simple terms.
Heart diseases cause the most deaths in India. High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, fried foods, stress, and lack of physical activity are major contributors. Many people experience mild symptoms for years but do not seek treatment. By the time they reach the hospital, it is often too late. Regular check-ups, a healthy diet, and an active lifestyle can significantly prevent these deaths.
Diseases like asthma and COPD gradually weaken the lungs. Pollution, cooking smoke, cigarettes, and working in dusty, smoky environments are the primary causes. Initially, shortness of breath may seem minor, but the condition can become severe later. With timely diagnosis and proper treatment, patients can lead a normal life.
TB remains a deadly disease in India, even though it is completely curable. Delayed diagnosis, abandoning medication midway, and general weakness are major reasons for its persistence. Completing the full course of medication is crucial, otherwise, the disease can return in a more dangerous form.
Diabetes itself does not kill instantly, but it causes severe damage to the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. Without proper control, complications like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure become life-threatening. Regular check-ups and attention to diet can help prevent these issues.
Cancer deaths are increasing in India because most patients consult a doctor late. Tobacco, pollution, and infections are contributing factors. If cancer is detected early, treatment is possible, and lives can be saved.
Contaminated water, poor sanitation, and malnutrition lead to deaths from diarrhoea, especially among children and the elderly. Most of these deaths can be prevented with ORS and clean water.
Premature birth, infections, and complications during delivery cause many newborns to die within the first month. These deaths can be prevented with proper delivery facilities and neonatal care.
To reduce deaths from these diseases, timely screening, awareness, a healthy lifestyle, and prompt medical attention are most important. Minor negligence can become life-threatening, so do not ignore symptoms and consult a doctor without delay.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle