Buerger Disease: A Warning for Youth! Buerger Disease is Spreading Rapidly, Know its Symptoms and Prevention

Diseases are on the rise these days, to the extent that their names are often unfamiliar. We are encountering illnesses with such peculiar names that it's hard to tell if it's a disease or a food item! Take Buerger Disease, for instance. Does its name sound like a medical condition? Let's explore what Buerger Disease is, its causes and symptoms, and how to prevent this dangerous illness.
We all associate tobacco and alcohol consumption with cancer, but there's another dangerous consequence: Buerger Disease. In the medical world, it is known as 'Thromboangiitis Obliterans'. This disease gradually obstructs blood supply to the body's limbs. It predominantly affects young individuals who begin smoking at an early age.
The final stage of Buerger Disease is extremely dangerous and can lead to 'gangrene'. When blood cannot reach the body's limbs, these parts turn black and begin to decay.
