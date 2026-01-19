19 January 2026,

Monday

Health

Buerger Disease: A Warning for Youth! Buerger Disease is Spreading Rapidly, Know its Symptoms and Prevention

Hearing the name Buerger Disease, you might be thinking of the food burger? In reality, this is a dangerous disease that is more commonly seen in young people who smoke at a young age.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Image: Freepik

Diseases are on the rise these days, to the extent that their names are often unfamiliar. We are encountering illnesses with such peculiar names that it's hard to tell if it's a disease or a food item! Take Buerger Disease, for instance. Does its name sound like a medical condition? Let's explore what Buerger Disease is, its causes and symptoms, and how to prevent this dangerous illness.

What is Buerger Disease?

We all associate tobacco and alcohol consumption with cancer, but there's another dangerous consequence: Buerger Disease. In the medical world, it is known as 'Thromboangiitis Obliterans'. This disease gradually obstructs blood supply to the body's limbs. It predominantly affects young individuals who begin smoking at an early age.

Causes of Buerger Disease?

  • Inflammation of the nerves
  • Blockage in blood flow
  • Weakening of the immune system

What are the Symptoms of Buerger Disease?

  • Cold hands and feet
  • Discoloration of the skin
  • Difficulty in walking
  • Numbness or tingling in the limbs
  • Wounds that take a very long time to heal

Preventive Measures for Buerger Disease?

  • Quitting tobacco consumption
  • Avoiding cold exposure
  • Regular exercise
  • Wearing shoes to prevent foot injuries

How Dangerous is Buerger Disease?

The final stage of Buerger Disease is extremely dangerous and can lead to 'gangrene'. When blood cannot reach the body's limbs, these parts turn black and begin to decay.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy on their own but to seek the advice of an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 03:13 pm

