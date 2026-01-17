17 January 2026,

Saturday

Heart Health: Drug Developed in China Cures Heart Without Surgery or Side Effects

A new Phase-4 study has revealed that Shexiang Tongxin Dropping Pill has improved Coronary Slow Flow in angina patients. The drug was found to be safe and effective.

Jan 17, 2026

A welcome piece of news has emerged for patients suffering from chest pain, or angina. A new Phase-4 clinical trial has found that a drug named Shexiang Tongxin Dropping Pill (STDP) has shown significant improvement in Coronary Slow Flow Phenomenon (CSFP). This study indicates that the drug is not only effective but also safe for daily treatment.

What is CSFP?

Coronary Slow Flow Phenomenon (CSFP) is a condition where there are no major blockages in the heart's arteries, yet blood flow within them remains slower than normal. This leads to recurrent chest pain, a decline in quality of life, and frequent visits to doctors or hospitals. Treatment options for this condition have been very limited until now, and the need for an effective medication has been felt for a long time.

What was done in the study?

This multicentre, randomised, and controlled study was conducted on 200 adult patients who suffered from both angina and CSFP. The patients were divided into two groups: one group received the STDP drug, and the other received a placebo. The treatment was administered between July 2016 and August 2020. Researchers observed the effect of the drug on blood flow in the heart's arteries.

What were the results?

Patients who were given STDP showed improved blood flow in two major heart arteries, the Left Anterior Descending and Left Circumflex arteries. This means blood flowed faster. In contrast, patients who received the placebo did not show any significant improvement. The difference between the two groups was clearly visible in the data. Most importantly, the drug did not exhibit any serious side effects. Patients tolerated the medication well, which builds confidence in its safety.

Relief in Angina Symptoms

Researchers suggest that small blood cell dysfunction, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction play a role in CSFP. STDP may alleviate angina symptoms by improving these issues. However, the study had certain limitations, such as a small number of participants and all patients being from China. Future studies with larger sample sizes and conducted in diverse countries will further clarify its benefits.

