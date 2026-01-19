GBS Virus Alert: After Nipah, GBS Virus Enters India, High Alert Issued in Madhya Pradesh

GBS Virus (Image: Patrika)
The havoc of Nipah virus from the country had not even subsided when a new virus has now entered Madhya Pradesh. The state had not even recovered from deaths caused by contaminated water when a new virus named 'GBS' has created a stir. After 2 deaths in Neemuch, cases are continuously increasing in Mandsaur district as well. In view of the continuously increasing cases, the health department has issued a high alert.
The increasing number of new viruses one after another is a matter of concern for everyone. Let's find out what this virus is? What are its symptoms? In which states has a high alert been issued? What are the preventive measures?
The full name of GBS is Guillain-Barré Syndrome. This is not an ordinary infection; it is a very dangerous infection. With this virus, the body's immune system mistakenly identifies its own nerves as enemies and starts destroying them. This causes rapid weakening of muscles, and the patient quickly becomes a victim of paralysis.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but to seek the advice of an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle