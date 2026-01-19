19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

GBS Virus Alert: After Nipah, GBS Virus Enters India, High Alert Issued in Madhya Pradesh

After Nipah, a new virus has entered the country. The health department in Madhya Pradesh has issued a high alert after the deaths of two children. Let's find out what it is, its symptoms, and how to prevent it.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Corona Virus: राजनांदगांव में फिर मिले दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, दो की हो चुकी है मौत

GBS Virus (Image: Patrika)

The havoc of Nipah virus from the country had not even subsided when a new virus has now entered Madhya Pradesh. The state had not even recovered from deaths caused by contaminated water when a new virus named 'GBS' has created a stir. After 2 deaths in Neemuch, cases are continuously increasing in Mandsaur district as well. In view of the continuously increasing cases, the health department has issued a high alert.

The increasing number of new viruses one after another is a matter of concern for everyone. Let's find out what this virus is? What are its symptoms? In which states has a high alert been issued? What are the preventive measures?

What is GBS Virus?

The full name of GBS is Guillain-Barré Syndrome. This is not an ordinary infection; it is a very dangerous infection. With this virus, the body's immune system mistakenly identifies its own nerves as enemies and starts destroying them. This causes rapid weakening of muscles, and the patient quickly becomes a victim of paralysis.

What are the symptoms of GBS Virus?

  • Weakness in the legs
  • Tingling sensation in hands and feet
  • Difficulty in speaking
  • Severe pain in the back
  • Difficulty in breathing

What are the causes of GBS Virus?

  • Consumption of contaminated water
  • Raw food
  • Stale food
  • Due to flu or any old viral fever

What are the preventive measures for GBS Virus?

  • Drink boiled water
  • Eat fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Maintain hygiene
  • In case of fever or any infection, contact a doctor immediately

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but to seek the advice of an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

health news

Updated on:

19 Jan 2026 10:49 am

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 10:48 am

News / Health / GBS Virus Alert: After Nipah, GBS Virus Enters India, High Alert Issued in Madhya Pradesh

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Heart Health: Drug Developed in China Cures Heart Without Surgery or Side Effects

ठंड में बढ़ा ‘हार्ट अटैक’ का खतरा: सांस फूलना, घबराहट को न करें नजरअंदाज
Health

SleepFM AI Model: Stanford University's New Research Predicts 130 Diseases from Breathing Patterns During Sleep

Technology

1 in 5 people at risk of Cancer! WHO warns, learn prevention tips from a cancer surgeon

Health

Truth About Sugar-Free: Beware! ‘Sugar-Free’ Products May Be Giving You Heart Attacks in the Name of Preventing Diabetes

Health

Night Shift Work Linked to Cancer: WHO Agency Warns to Change This Habit Now!

Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.