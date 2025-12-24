24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

IIT Madras Develops Nano-Injection for Smart Breast Cancer Treatment

IIT Madras has developed a nano-injection technology that will deliver medicine directly to breast cancer cells. Find out how safe this treatment is.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Skin Cancer Signs

Cancer Treatment (Image: Freepik)

Cancer Treatment News: Scientists at IIT Madras have achieved a significant breakthrough in making breast cancer treatment safer, more precise, and affordable. IIT Madras, in collaboration with researchers from Monash University and Deakin University in Australia, has developed a cutting-edge nano-injection drug delivery platform that delivers cancer medication directly to cancer cells.

This new technology differs from chemotherapy, where the drug spreads throughout the body, damaging healthy cells as well. Scientists have addressed this issue with a silicon nanotube-based system that delivers chemotherapy drugs, encapsulated in special nano-archaeosomes, directly inside cancer cells.

Key Features of the Technology

  1. It shows a significant anti-cancer effect with 23 times less medication compared to chemotherapy.
  2. This reduces treatment costs and minimises side effects for patients.
  3. The technology inhibits the growth of cancer cells, leading to their destruction.
  4. In India, where expensive cancer treatments are not accessible to everyone, this technology can offer substantial relief to people.

Aids in Affordable Treatment

According to Professor Swati Sudhakar from IIT Madras, this research could prove beneficial not only for breast cancer but also for the treatment of other cancers in the future. It is not only safe but also a major step towards affordable healthcare services.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 04:55 pm

English News / Health / IIT Madras Develops Nano-Injection for Smart Breast Cancer Treatment

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Sepsis Symptoms: What is Sepsis? Know the Symptoms of this Deadly Disease

Health

Norovirus Outbreak in Winter: Symptoms Appear Within 12 to 48 Hours, Know When it Becomes Life-Threatening, Advise Doctors

Health

Time-Saving 45-Minute Full-Body Workout for Busy People

45-minute exercise routine, Effective home workouts, Full-body calorie burn exercises,
Health

Can this weight loss drug also help protect against diabetes and cancer? Study of 16 lakh people sheds light

Medicine
Health

Spinach Side Effect: Eating Spinach Daily Can Be Harmful, Know Its Disadvantages in Winter

Spinach Side Effects, पालक खाने के नुकसान, रोज पालक खाने के नुकसान, Spinach Side Effect in Winter, पालक साइड इफेक्ट,
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.