IIT Madras Develops Nano-Injection for Smart Breast Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment News: Scientists at IIT Madras have achieved a significant breakthrough in making breast cancer treatment safer, more precise, and affordable. IIT Madras, in collaboration with researchers from Monash University and Deakin University in Australia, has developed a cutting-edge nano-injection drug delivery platform that delivers cancer medication directly to cancer cells.
This new technology differs from chemotherapy, where the drug spreads throughout the body, damaging healthy cells as well. Scientists have addressed this issue with a silicon nanotube-based system that delivers chemotherapy drugs, encapsulated in special nano-archaeosomes, directly inside cancer cells.
According to Professor Swati Sudhakar from IIT Madras, this research could prove beneficial not only for breast cancer but also for the treatment of other cancers in the future. It is not only safe but also a major step towards affordable healthcare services.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.
