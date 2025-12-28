Kidneys silently deteriorating in winter! These habits pose a major threat

UTIs and lung infections (pneumonia) are more common in winter. If a UTI is not treated promptly, the infection can spread to the kidneys, causing severe pain, fever, and even kidney damage. Several studies indicate an increase in cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) during winter, a condition where kidney function suddenly declines. In cold weather, the body's blood vessels constrict, which can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. This forces the kidneys to work harder to purify the blood.