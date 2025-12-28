28 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Kidneys silently deteriorating in winter! These habits pose a major threat

Drinking less water and infections in winter can harm kidneys. Learn doctor's advice, danger signs, and easy ways to keep kidneys safe.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Winter Kidney Health (Image: Freepik)

In winter, we focus entirely on keeping our bodies warm with warm clothes, tea, coffee, and blankets, but often neglect the health of our kidneys. Yet, the kidneys are the hardworking machines of our body, silently purifying blood, maintaining water balance, and expelling waste products. During the cold season, these very kidneys come under various kinds of stress.

Why is the risk to kidneys higher in winter?

In winter, people generally drink less water, spend more time indoors, and reduce physical activity. This can lead to dehydration. With less water intake, urine output also decreases, increasing the risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTI).

According to Mumbai-based nephrologist Dr. Aditya Nayak, the immune system also becomes somewhat sluggish in winter. This reduces the body's ability to fight bacteria and viruses. This can be particularly dangerous for individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions or those over 65 years of age.

How do infections worsen kidney health?

UTIs and lung infections (pneumonia) are more common in winter. If a UTI is not treated promptly, the infection can spread to the kidneys, causing severe pain, fever, and even kidney damage. Several studies indicate an increase in cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) during winter, a condition where kidney function suddenly declines. In cold weather, the body's blood vessels constrict, which can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. This forces the kidneys to work harder to purify the blood.

Simple ways to keep kidneys safe in winter

Dr. Aditya Nayak offers some essential advice:

  • Wear clothes in layers to protect yourself from the cold, ensuring proper blood circulation.
  • Even if you don't feel thirsty, continue to drink adequate water.
  • Consume fresh fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in Vitamin C.
  • Maintain hygiene and do not hold your urine for extended periods.
  • Avoid excessive salt and processed foods.
  • Kidney patients should regularly monitor their blood pressure, sugar levels, and urine output during winter.
  • Consult a doctor immediately if you experience burning, pain during urination, fever, or a feeling of heaviness below the navel.
  • Complete the full course of medications and antibiotics prescribed by your doctor.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 10:37 am

English News / Health / Kidneys silently deteriorating in winter! These habits pose a major threat

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

CPR Real Story: The 8 Minutes Between Life and Death When a Daughter's Skill Defeated Death!

Health

IIT Madras Develops Nano-Injection for Smart Breast Cancer Treatment

Skin Cancer Signs
Health

Sepsis Symptoms: What is Sepsis? Know the Symptoms of this Deadly Disease

Health

Norovirus Outbreak in Winter: Symptoms Appear Within 12 to 48 Hours, Know When it Becomes Life-Threatening, Advise Doctors

Health

Time-Saving 45-Minute Full-Body Workout for Busy People

45-minute exercise routine, Effective home workouts, Full-body calorie burn exercises,
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.