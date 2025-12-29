Cold Wave and Heart Attacks: Hospitals Face Surge as Severe Cold Impacts Cardiac Patients

Doctors state that the elderly, and individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and pre-existing heart conditions are at the highest risk during this season. Sudden cold showers early in the morning, going out without warm clothes, or staying in the cold for too long can invite a heart attack. According to a cardiologist at Lohia Institute, many patients are also coming in who did not have any serious heart condition previously, but suddenly faced chest pain and a heart attack-like situation due to the cold.