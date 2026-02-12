New Weather Twist! Heavy Rain Alert in These Areas on February 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between February 12 and February 18. A warning has also been issued for lightning strikes during this period. According to the weather department, rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on February 12-13 and in Ladakh on February 16-17. Meanwhile, it may rain in Meghalaya on February 13 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 14.