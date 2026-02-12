New Weather Twist! Heavy Rain Alert in These Areas on February 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for significant changes in the weather. According to the weather department, two Western Disturbances are continuously becoming active in the country. Its impact will be seen in UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and many other states. Due to this, rain with thunderstorms is expected between February 13 and 17.
According to the weather department (IMD), the first Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region from February 13, and the second Western Disturbance from February 16.
The weather department has also made a prediction regarding the weather in UP. According to this, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Western Uttar Pradesh on February 17. Lightning may also strike during this period.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecast for Uttarakhand between February 16 and 18. Snowfall is also possible during this period.
According to the IMD, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between February 12 and February 18. A warning has also been issued for lightning strikes during this period. According to the weather department, rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on February 12-13 and in Ladakh on February 16-17. Meanwhile, it may rain in Meghalaya on February 13 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 14.
According to the weather department, light fog, light clouds in the morning, and slightly higher than normal temperatures during the day are expected in Delhi and NCR between February 12 and February 15. The maximum temperature may range between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has advised people not to go to the sea coast in some parts of the Bay of Bengal between February 12 and February 17.
