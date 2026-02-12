12 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Greater Noida

New Weather Twist! Heavy Rain Alert in These Areas on February 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18

Weather Forecast: The weather is set to change once again in February. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in many states across the country, including UP and Uttarakhand.

2 min read

Greater Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

IMD heavy rain alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for significant changes in the weather. According to the weather department, two Western Disturbances are continuously becoming active in the country. Its impact will be seen in UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and many other states. Due to this, rain with thunderstorms is expected between February 13 and 17.

According to the weather department (IMD), the first Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region from February 13, and the second Western Disturbance from February 16.

Weather to change in UP on February 11

The weather department has also made a prediction regarding the weather in UP. According to this, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Western Uttar Pradesh on February 17. Lightning may also strike during this period.

Uttarakhand's Weather, Know When it Will Rain

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecast for Uttarakhand between February 16 and 18. Snowfall is also possible during this period.

Alert for Torrential Rain

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between February 12 and February 18. A warning has also been issued for lightning strikes during this period. According to the weather department, rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on February 12-13 and in Ladakh on February 16-17. Meanwhile, it may rain in Meghalaya on February 13 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 14.

Alert in Delhi NCR

According to the weather department, light fog, light clouds in the morning, and slightly higher than normal temperatures during the day are expected in Delhi and NCR between February 12 and February 15. The maximum temperature may range between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Warning for Fishermen

The India Meteorological Department has advised people not to go to the sea coast in some parts of the Bay of Bengal between February 12 and February 17.

Share the news:

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 03:53 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Greater Noida / New Weather Twist! Heavy Rain Alert in These Areas on February 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18

Big News

View All

Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Greater Noida Building Collapse: 4 Labourers Dead, Several Injured as 3-Storey Structure Collapses Near Noida Airport

greno accident
Greater Noida

Rain fury from 28 to 31 October! Clouds to lash these districts for 4 straight days

rain alert from october 30 to 31 heavy rainfall
Greater Noida

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
National News

IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Predicted in Several States from 13-15 August

IMD Red Alert Monsoon trough changed path heavy rain and landslide warning on 13-14 and 15 August
Greater Noida

IMD Issues 7-Day Heavy Rainfall Warning with Severe Storms

climate change, Delhi monsoon news, Delhi NCR, Delhi Weather Forecast, Delhi-NCR Weather, downpour, drizzle, flood warning UP, HeaT WAVE, heavy rain, heavy rain alert, heavy rain update, heavy rain warning, heavy rainfall, Heavy rainfall alert June 2025, Heavy Rainfall Report, Heavy Rainfall Warning, Hurricane, IMD, IMD alert, IMD Lucknow bulletin, imd red alert, IMD Warning, Imd weather forecast, India ka aaj ka mausam today, Indian Meteorological Department update, July 2025 rain forecast, monsoon, monsoon alert India 2025, Monsoon Update, patrika news, rain, rain alert, Rain Warning, Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather news, rajasthan weather update, Thunderstorm, thunderstorm forecast India, Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert, Weather forecast, weather news, weather report, weather update today,
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.