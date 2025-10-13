Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the country in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon is retreating. Currently, the monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Raxaul, Varanasi, Jabalpur, Akola, Ahilyanagar, and Alibag. In the next 2 to 3 days, this monsoon line will reach further parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, including Sikkim. This will cause heavy rainfall, for which the Meteorological Department has issued a warning.