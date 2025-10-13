Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain till 17 October
The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the country in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon is retreating. Currently, the monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Raxaul, Varanasi, Jabalpur, Akola, Ahilyanagar, and Alibag. In the next 2 to 3 days, this monsoon line will reach further parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, including Sikkim. This will cause heavy rainfall, for which the Meteorological Department has issued a warning.
According to the Meteorological Department, conditions are favourable for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh between October 12 and 17. As per the Meteorological Department's alert, there is also a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph during this period.
In Odisha, in East India, stormy rain is expected in many places on October 12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience rain on October 12. The rain spell may continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu from October 12 to 17, in Karnataka from October 12 to 15, in Andhra Pradesh from October 12 to 14, and in West Bengal on October 12-13. According to the Meteorological Department, very heavy rainfall may occur in Kerala.
The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 12 to 16 due to the possibility of strong waves and storms in the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea.
