National News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

Weather Forecast: The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is retreating, creating favourable conditions for heavy rainfall in many states including UP, MP, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Greater Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain till 17 October

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the country in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon is retreating. Currently, the monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Raxaul, Varanasi, Jabalpur, Akola, Ahilyanagar, and Alibag. In the next 2 to 3 days, this monsoon line will reach further parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, including Sikkim. This will cause heavy rainfall, for which the Meteorological Department has issued a warning.

Weather to Change in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, conditions are favourable for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh between October 12 and 17. As per the Meteorological Department's alert, there is also a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph during this period.

Possibility of Stormy Rain in East India

In Odisha, in East India, stormy rain is expected in many places on October 12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience rain on October 12. The rain spell may continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Rain Alert in South India

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu from October 12 to 17, in Karnataka from October 12 to 15, in Andhra Pradesh from October 12 to 14, and in West Bengal on October 12-13. According to the Meteorological Department, very heavy rainfall may occur in Kerala.

Warning Issued for Fishermen

The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 12 to 16 due to the possibility of strong waves and storms in the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea.

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 08:53 am

English News / National News / Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

