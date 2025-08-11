IMD Issues 7-Day Heavy Rainfall Warning with Severe Storms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an all-India weather bulletin forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next seven days. Several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast India, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka, face a high risk of floods, landslides, and flash floods.
According to the meteorological department, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on 13 August. This rainfall is expected to continue between 10 and 16 August, potentially causing rapid rises in river and stream water levels. Himachal Pradesh anticipates continuous heavy rainfall from 11 to 14 August, while Jammu & Kashmir is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions between 13 and 15 August. Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh also face forecasts of heavy rainfall between 13 and 15 August.
The IMD reports that Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 12 and 13 August. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Low-lying areas in these states are at risk of waterlogging and landslides.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are predicted to experience heavy rainfall between 14 and 16 August, with strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to the anticipated increase in wave height.
The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for the districts of Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand within the next 24 hours. Parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim also remain at risk of flash floods.