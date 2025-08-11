11 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

IMD Issues 7-Day Heavy Rainfall Warning with Severe Storms

IMD Rain Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the country, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Greater Noida

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

climate change, Delhi monsoon news, Delhi NCR, Delhi Weather Forecast, Delhi-NCR Weather, downpour, drizzle, flood warning UP, HeaT WAVE, heavy rain, heavy rain alert, heavy rain update, heavy rain warning, heavy rainfall, Heavy rainfall alert June 2025, Heavy Rainfall Report, Heavy Rainfall Warning, Hurricane, IMD, IMD alert, IMD Lucknow bulletin, imd red alert, IMD Warning, Imd weather forecast, India ka aaj ka mausam today, Indian Meteorological Department update, July 2025 rain forecast, monsoon, monsoon alert India 2025, Monsoon Update, patrika news, rain, rain alert, Rain Warning, Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather news, rajasthan weather update, Thunderstorm, thunderstorm forecast India, Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert, Weather forecast, weather news, weather report, weather update today,
Representative Image PC: Ians

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an all-India weather bulletin forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next seven days. Several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast India, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka, face a high risk of floods, landslides, and flash floods.

Heavy Rainfall and Flood Threat in North India

According to the meteorological department, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on 13 August. This rainfall is expected to continue between 10 and 16 August, potentially causing rapid rises in river and stream water levels. Himachal Pradesh anticipates continuous heavy rainfall from 11 to 14 August, while Jammu & Kashmir is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions between 13 and 15 August. Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh also face forecasts of heavy rainfall between 13 and 15 August.

Torrential Rainfall Continues in Northeast India

The IMD reports that Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 12 and 13 August. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Low-lying areas in these states are at risk of waterlogging and landslides.

Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall in South India

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are predicted to experience heavy rainfall between 14 and 16 August, with strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to the anticipated increase in wave height.

Flash Flood Warning

The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for the districts of Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand within the next 24 hours. Parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim also remain at risk of flash floods.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 10:00 am

English News / National News / IMD Issues 7-Day Heavy Rainfall Warning with Severe Storms
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.