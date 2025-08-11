IMD Issues 7-Day Heavy Rainfall Warning with Severe Storms

According to the meteorological department, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on 13 August. This rainfall is expected to continue between 10 and 16 August, potentially causing rapid rises in river and stream water levels. Himachal Pradesh anticipates continuous heavy rainfall from 11 to 14 August, while Jammu & Kashmir is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions between 13 and 15 August. Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh also face forecasts of heavy rainfall between 13 and 15 August.