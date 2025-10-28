Rain fury from 28 to 31 October! Clouds to lash these districts for 4 straight days

The Meteorological Department suggests that the change in weather will be observed in Western India. Consequently, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa on October 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in some districts. The department has also forecast winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour in many places.