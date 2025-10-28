Rain fury from 28 to 31 October! Clouds to lash these districts for 4 straight days

Rain fury from 28 to 31 October! (Photo source: AI)
Rain Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in the next 4 days. In this regard, some areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR may experience rainfall.
According to the Meteorological Department, some areas in Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) may receive rainfall from October 28 to October 31. The department forecasts heavy rainfall in 10 districts including Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and Hamirpur.
As per the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of very light to light rainfall in isolated places in the Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand on October 28. Furthermore, the department anticipates dry weather in the remaining districts of the state from October 29 to October 31.
According to the IMD, due to a Western Disturbance becoming active over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining Northern Plains of India on October 28 and 29, the sky in Delhi and surrounding areas may remain cloudy. Additionally, the Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of very light rain once or twice. However, no alert has been issued for rain on October 30 and 31.
The Meteorological Department suggests that the change in weather will be observed in Western India. Consequently, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa on October 28, 29, and 30. During this period, there is also an alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in some districts. The department has also forecast winds blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour in many places.
