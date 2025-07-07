IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Several Areas

With the monsoon becoming active, heavy rain is continuing across the country. On Monday, Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. This led to several trees falling and traffic jams on the roads. The Meteorological Department stated that the heavy rain on the first day of the week caused waterlogging in many areas, causing significant inconvenience to people trying to reach their offices and other essential appointments. Long queues of vehicles were seen on major roads in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Delhi and the entire NCR region in the next two hours. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and squalls.