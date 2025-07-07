IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Several Areas

With the monsoon becoming active, heavy rain is continuing across the country. On Monday, Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. This led to several trees falling and traffic jams on the roads. The Meteorological Department stated that the heavy rain on the first day of the week caused waterlogging in many areas, causing significant inconvenience to people trying to reach their offices and other essential appointments. Long queues of vehicles were seen on major roads in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Delhi and the entire NCR region in the next two hours. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and squalls.
On Monday morning, rain and strong winds changed the weather pattern in the national capital, Delhi. The heavy rain led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. This severely affected traffic during peak office hours. Besides this, light to moderate rain was recorded in several parts of the capital, forcing pedestrians to navigate through potholes and muddy roads.
In Ghaziabad, the first heavy monsoon rain caused a massive traffic jam on National Highway-9. In Noida, vehicles crawled in busy areas like Sector-62, Sector-18, and the Expressway. Meanwhile, Gurugram also experienced waterlogging in many areas, from the old city to New Gurugram. Roads remained flooded in areas including Rajendra Park, Surat Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Sector-21, Dundahera, and Sector-23A.
In Faridabad, the morning's torrential rain disrupted daily life. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, caused trees to fall in several places, obstructing roads. Waterlogging on several main roads, including the National Highway, slowed vehicle movement and created traffic jams.
According to the IMD, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Delhi-NCR on 7th and 8th July. The maximum temperature on both days is expected to be 32-33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius. A warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain has also been issued from 9th to 13th July. During this period, the maximum temperature may be 32-34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius.
According to the latest forecast from the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and squalls (with strong winds of 30-40 km/h) are likely over the entire Delhi and NCR region during the next two hours." According to the meteorological centre, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Delhi for the next two days. The weather is expected to remain pleasant for the next week.