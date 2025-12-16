Historic Delhi Sweet Shop, Patronised by Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to Close After 96 Years

The name of this shop is Annapurna Bhandar, which was established in the year 1929. For the last 60 years, this shop has been run by 81-year-old Mihir Mukherjee. Annapurna Bhandar has been particularly famous for its Bengali sweets. It was started by Mihir Mukherjee's grandfather, M.M. Mukherjee, who was employed with British Railways. After retiring from British Railways, M.M. Mukherjee came to Delhi from Kolkata in 1911 and started this shop of Bengali sweets. For many decades, everything ran smoothly, but in the last few years, a dispute arose between the shop owner and the landlord. The landlord was demanding an increase in the shop's rent to one to one and a half lakh rupees. Due to this dispute, the decision to close the shop was finally taken.