Know Hudson’s Bloody History and the Luthra Brothers’ Connection to Hudson Lane

The incident occurred on the night of December 6. Of those who died, 20 were reportedly club staff and five were tourists. The initial cause of the incident is believed to be a firecracker that went off inside, which ignited the blaze. The fire spread rapidly due to furniture and other flammable materials. There were no adequate fire-fighting arrangements, and people could not escape. This led to a large number of casualties.

Upon hearing about the fire, club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand. One partner was apprehended in Delhi. A Look-Out Circular and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice were issued to locate the Luthra brothers. Finally, both were apprehended in Phuket, Thailand. They were then brought to India on December 16.

Meanwhile, 'bulldozer action' was also taken against the Luthra brothers. They had another club in Goa, which was reportedly an illegal construction. It was demolished.