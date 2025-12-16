IMD's Triple Alert: New Western Disturbance to Activate on December 17, Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas

Half of December has passed, and the weather is still showing its new colours. On one hand, morning fog, daytime cold waves, and biting cold at night have disrupted people's daily routines. On the other hand, people are suffering from the impact of pollution in Delhi. Amidst this, the Meteorological Department has made another fresh prediction. According to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in the mountains in the next 48 to 72 hours. Its impact will also be seen in the plains. That is, according to the Meteorological Department, the next 48 to 72 hours will be very sensitive. The reason behind this is the Western Disturbance, which will become active from December 17. Due to this, the mood of the weather in many parts of the country can change completely. In any case, the IMD has issued a warning of cold and heavy rain along with snowfall in many states.