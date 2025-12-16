16 December 2025,

Tuesday

New Delhi

IMD's Triple Alert: New Western Disturbance to Activate on December 17, Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas

The weather across the country is set to change. A Western Disturbance will become active from December 17, and its impact will be felt in Delhi-NCR. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for this.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Half of December has passed, and the weather is still showing its new colours. On one hand, morning fog, daytime cold waves, and biting cold at night have disrupted people's daily routines. On the other hand, people are suffering from the impact of pollution in Delhi. Amidst this, the Meteorological Department has made another fresh prediction. According to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in the mountains in the next 48 to 72 hours. Its impact will also be seen in the plains. That is, according to the Meteorological Department, the next 48 to 72 hours will be very sensitive. The reason behind this is the Western Disturbance, which will become active from December 17. Due to this, the mood of the weather in many parts of the country can change completely. In any case, the IMD has issued a warning of cold and heavy rain along with snowfall in many states.

What are the conditions in Delhi NCR?

Delhi and surrounding areas are experiencing dense fog in the morning and at night. Due to cold winds coming from the mountains, the minimum temperature is falling below normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold is expected to increase in the coming days and may reach its peak level. In addition, Delhi's suffocating air has also become a cause for concern for people. Fog and cold winds trap pollution in the air, causing people to face respiratory problems. The AQI level at almost all stations in Delhi remains in the severe and very severe categories.

Warning of fog and cold wave in these states

According to the IMD, along with Delhi, many parts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar will experience a strong impact of the cold wave. The minimum temperature in these states may drop by 1 to 3 degrees. Traffic may also be affected due to dense fog in the morning. The effect of cold will be more pronounced in rural areas. Frost is also expected in some areas, which may increase the concerns of farmers.

Impact of Western Disturbance

A new Western Disturbance is expected to become active from the Western Himalayan region from the night of December 17. Snowfall may occur in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and rain is expected in the lower areas. This will lead to fresh snowfall in the mountains. Due to this, the winter will intensify. Its direct impact will be less in the plains like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the minimum temperature will drop, and the cold will increase. Overall, this disturbance will strengthen the cold wave in the plains.

The spell of rain is still ongoing

While one part of the country is shivering from the cold, the rain is not stopping in another part of the country. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. Clouds may persist due to the cyclonic circulation formed over the Southeast Arabian Sea. Heavy rain has also been warned for some parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 05:41 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / IMD's Triple Alert: New Western Disturbance to Activate on December 17, Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas

