Messi’s Speed Halted by Delhi’s AQI and Fog, Outrage Over Capital’s Pollution While Small Cities Remain Silent

(Photo-IANS)
Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi's arrival in the national capital Delhi for the final day of his G.O.A.T Tour has been delayed due to his flight being postponed because of bad weather.
Messi, who was in Mumbai on the second day of his three-day whirlwind tour of India, was scheduled to arrive in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning, but his charter flight was delayed due to fog.
According to www.aqi.in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi reached 722 at 2 AM on January 15. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 278 at 2 PM the same day. Delhi's air pollution is considered a major cause of the fog.
In view of the persistently poor air quality in Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has issued a circular for lawyers. He has advised them to appear in cases listed in the Supreme Court in a hybrid mode, through video-conferencing. This circular was issued by the Supreme Court Administration on Sunday.
Delhi's air quality continues to be poor. Doctors say that the level of air pollution in Delhi has become so bad that its residents are forced to inhale smoke equivalent to about 16.5 cigarettes daily. This amounts to inhaling smoke equivalent to 115 cigarettes in a week and approximately 495 cigarettes in a month. This is why doctors are advising people to wear masks when going outdoors.
|City
|AQI
|Rajouri
|485
|Baramulla
|482
|Greater Noida
|478
|Manesar
|475
|Faridabad
|455
|Rudrapur
|416
|Rohtak
|415
|Gurugram
|396
|Aligarh
|390
|Khujha
|382
Anil Prakash, an environmental activist, believes that the density of fog increases due to high moisture content in the atmosphere. High humidity and cold air combine to make the fog denser. The presence of aerosols in the air further increases the fog's density. He also questions why, while it is good to be concerned about air pollution in the capital, the government needs to address the deteriorating air quality in smaller cities as well.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending