15 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Bhajanlal Sarkar 2 Years

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Messi’s Speed Halted by Delhi’s AQI and Fog, Outrage Over Capital’s Pollution While Small Cities Remain Silent

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi reached 722 at 2 AM on January 15. By 2 PM the same day, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 278.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

खराब मौसम के कारण मेसी की उड़ान हुई स्थगित

(Photo-IANS)

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi's arrival in the national capital Delhi for the final day of his G.O.A.T Tour has been delayed due to his flight being postponed because of bad weather.

Delhi's AQI Recorded at 722 at Night

Messi, who was in Mumbai on the second day of his three-day whirlwind tour of India, was scheduled to arrive in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning, but his charter flight was delayed due to fog.

According to www.aqi.in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi reached 722 at 2 AM on January 15. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 278 at 2 PM the same day. Delhi's air pollution is considered a major cause of the fog.

Supreme Court Issues Order for Lawyers

In view of the persistently poor air quality in Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has issued a circular for lawyers. He has advised them to appear in cases listed in the Supreme Court in a hybrid mode, through video-conferencing. This circular was issued by the Supreme Court Administration on Sunday.

Delhi Residents Inhale Smoke Equivalent to 495 Cigarettes in a Month

Delhi's air quality continues to be poor. Doctors say that the level of air pollution in Delhi has become so bad that its residents are forced to inhale smoke equivalent to about 16.5 cigarettes daily. This amounts to inhaling smoke equivalent to 115 cigarettes in a week and approximately 495 cigarettes in a month. This is why doctors are advising people to wear masks when going outdoors.

Cities with Top AQI in the Country on December 15

















































CityAQI
Rajouri485
Baramulla482
Greater Noida478
Manesar475
Faridabad455
Rudrapur416
Rohtak415
Gurugram396
Aligarh390
Khujha382

'Fog Density Increases Due to Moisture'

Anil Prakash, an environmental activist, believes that the density of fog increases due to high moisture content in the atmosphere. High humidity and cold air combine to make the fog denser. The presence of aerosols in the air further increases the fog's density. He also questions why, while it is good to be concerned about air pollution in the capital, the government needs to address the deteriorating air quality in smaller cities as well.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 05:34 pm

English News / National News / Messi’s Speed Halted by Delhi’s AQI and Fog, Outrage Over Capital’s Pollution While Small Cities Remain Silent

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.