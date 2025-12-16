Seven-crore plot for just Rs 17500, High Court verdict ends 62-year dispute

Faridabad: In the Faridabad district of Haryana, adjacent to Delhi, a man has finally achieved success after a long legal battle of 62 years. The most remarkable aspect is that the land for which he fought a lawsuit for the past 62 years was initially valued at just ₹14,000, which has now escalated to ₹7 crore. Furthermore, when this lawsuit began, the elderly man was only 18 years old, and he has now won the legal battle at the age of 80. During this period, his life saw numerous ups and downs, but he never lost hope. When the Punjab and Haryana High Court finally ruled in his favour, tears welled up in his eyes. He joined his hands in front of the court and expressed his gratitude to the judge and the law.