Delhi Hit by Double Whammy of Fog and Smog as AQI Hovers Around 500, Visibility Drops to Zero

Delhi Air Pollution: As the cold intensifies, Delhi's air quality has once again become life-threatening. On Monday morning, the city was seen wrapped in a thick blanket of smog and dense fog, reducing visibility to less than 5-10 meters in many places. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi was recorded above 454 at 7 AM, which falls under the 'severe' category. In several areas, the AQI crossed 500, marking the worst conditions of the season.
Areas like Ashok Vihar, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, and Wazirpur saw AQI levels reaching 500. Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded 493, while other areas such as Nehru Nagar, Okhla, RK Puram, and Vivek Vihar registered AQI between 480-493. Despite the implementation of GRAP-4, the situation is not under control.
Delhi residents are facing a double blow from the weather. Dense fog and toxic smog are collectively turning the city into a 'gas chamber'. Visibility is severely limited, with objects only a few meters away being indiscernible at places like India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Barapullah Flyover. Vehicles were seen crawling on the roads.
Several flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog. IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight status. The IMD has warned of dense fog across North India.
Health experts have issued a warning stating that prolonged exposure to polluted air at AQI levels of 400-500 is dangerous for the lungs and heart. Symptoms like eye irritation, headache, and breathing difficulties are on the rise. Doctors advise avoiding morning walks or exercise outdoors, doing them indoors instead, refraining from going out unless necessary, wearing masks, drinking plenty of water, and consuming seasonal fruits. Special precautions should be taken by children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
According to the IMD, there is no possibility of rain in the next 5 days. Pollutants are getting trapped due to low wind speed. Relief can only be expected with increased wind speed or rainfall, but such a possibility is currently slim. Strict measures such as the closure of construction activities and a ban on truck entry are in effect under GRAP-4, but the improvement is slow.
