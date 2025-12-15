Delhi Hit by Double Whammy of Fog and Smog as AQI Hovers Around 500, Visibility Drops to Zero

Delhi Air Pollution: As the cold intensifies, Delhi's air quality has once again become life-threatening. On Monday morning, the city was seen wrapped in a thick blanket of smog and dense fog, reducing visibility to less than 5-10 meters in many places. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi was recorded above 454 at 7 AM, which falls under the 'severe' category. In several areas, the AQI crossed 500, marking the worst conditions of the season.