Mumbai Local Train: Two new stations approved on local train route, 10 new services to commence

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra announced that the state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling its promises, under which 5 additional pairs of local train services have been started on the Belapur/Nerul-Uran route of Mumbai Local. Along with this, two new stations, Targhar and Gavan, on this route have also now been opened for passenger service. With the increase in the number of services from 40 to 50, passengers will now benefit from a more convenient, faster, and smoother journey.