Mumbai Local Train: Two new stations approved on local train route, 10 new services to commence

Mumbai local train update (Photo: IANS/File)
Belapur-Nerul-Uran Port Line: Good news for millions of passengers travelling by Mumbai local trains. Central Railway has opened two new suburban railway stations on the Belapur/Nerul-Uran corridor (Uran Line) for passengers and has also started 5 additional pairs of local train services (a total of 10 services).
Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that the total number of daily services on the Uran Line has now increased from 40 to 50, which will significantly improve passenger movement. This change has been effective from today, December 15.
The most significant aspect of this expansion is the opening of Targhar Station. This station is close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. It is the nearest suburban railway station (Local Train Station) to the airport.
Targhar Station: Will provide great convenience for passengers and staff travelling to the Navi Mumbai Airport, strengthening last-mile connectivity. The Navi Mumbai International Airport opens in ten days on Christmas.
Gavan Station: This new station will make commuting to and from Mumbai easier and faster for local residents. Local train connectivity will improve in the rapidly developing Uran belt.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra announced that the state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling its promises, under which 5 additional pairs of local train services have been started on the Belapur/Nerul-Uran route of Mumbai Local. Along with this, two new stations, Targhar and Gavan, on this route have also now been opened for passenger service. With the increase in the number of services from 40 to 50, passengers will now benefit from a more convenient, faster, and smoother journey.
The number of local train services per day on the Uran line has increased from 40 to 50. According to railway officials, the main objective of the increased services is to increase the number of trains during peak hours and reduce overcrowding. This will significantly aid the region's growing population and infrastructure development.
According to the new timetable, the first local train from Uran will now depart at 5:35 AM and the last train at 10:05 PM. From Belapur, local trains will be available from 5:45 AM to 10:15 PM, and from Nerul, from 6:05 AM to 9:30 PM. The Maharashtra government expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this decision.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending