CID 2's Final Episode Airs Today: Is This the End Before CID 3?

CID 2 Latest Update: The popular crime procedural, CID 2, which has been entertaining audiences for years with thrilling mysteries and memorable cases, is now nearing its end. According to the latest information, the final episode of CID 2 is scheduled to be telecast today, marking the season finale. Following the official announcement of the season finale by Sony TV, fans have become emotional, with some reminiscing about past episodes and others eagerly awaiting a new season, CID 3.
Sony Entertainment Television shared a post on their official Instagram account, stating, "The final showdown begins… ACP Pradyuman is stepping into his most dangerous battle yet. The season finale airs this Saturday-Sunday at 7 PM."
As CID 2 approaches its conclusion, fans' emotions are being openly expressed on social media. One user poignantly wrote on social media, "Last episode of CID Season 2," accompanied by a crying emoji. Another fan humorously yet emotionally commented, "Imagine if all the officers die in the last episode of CID 2," also with a crying emoji.
Meanwhile, discussions about CID 3 have also intensified. According to reports from Gossips TV, the new season might be airing soon. The show's lead actor, Shivaji Satam, has himself confirmed that he is fully prepared for CID Season 3. However, an exact release date has not yet been announced.
The story of CID would be incomplete without mentioning its iconic characters. Over the years, the show has introduced many talented actors. Shivaji Satam, with his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman, gave the show its identity. Alongside him, Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet), Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya), and the late Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredericks) have etched a special place for CID in the hearts of viewers.
