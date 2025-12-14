14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

CID 2's Final Episode Airs Today: Is This the End Before CID 3?

CID 2 Last Episode: A big update has emerged regarding CID 2. According to the latest information, the last episode of CID 2 will air today. This news has broken the hearts of fans… Read the full story.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

CID 2 LATEST Update

Image: SonyTv

CID 2 Latest Update: The popular crime procedural, CID 2, which has been entertaining audiences for years with thrilling mysteries and memorable cases, is now nearing its end. According to the latest information, the final episode of CID 2 is scheduled to be telecast today, marking the season finale. Following the official announcement of the season finale by Sony TV, fans have become emotional, with some reminiscing about past episodes and others eagerly awaiting a new season, CID 3.

Makers Announce Finale

Sony Entertainment Television shared a post on their official Instagram account, stating, "The final showdown begins… ACP Pradyuman is stepping into his most dangerous battle yet. The season finale airs this Saturday-Sunday at 7 PM."

Latest Update on CID 3

As CID 2 approaches its conclusion, fans' emotions are being openly expressed on social media. One user poignantly wrote on social media, "Last episode of CID Season 2," accompanied by a crying emoji. Another fan humorously yet emotionally commented, "Imagine if all the officers die in the last episode of CID 2," also with a crying emoji.

Meanwhile, discussions about CID 3 have also intensified. According to reports from Gossips TV, the new season might be airing soon. The show's lead actor, Shivaji Satam, has himself confirmed that he is fully prepared for CID Season 3. However, an exact release date has not yet been announced.

CID's Iconic Characters… ACP Pradyuman

The story of CID would be incomplete without mentioning its iconic characters. Over the years, the show has introduced many talented actors. Shivaji Satam, with his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman, gave the show its identity. Alongside him, Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet), Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya), and the late Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredericks) have etched a special place for CID in the hearts of viewers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 06:29 pm

English News / Entertainment / CID 2's Final Episode Airs Today: Is This the End Before CID 3?

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पब में भयंकर मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो, बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने काटा बवाल
Bollywood

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

VVAN Movie Update
Bollywood

Raj Kapoor Birthday: Dev Anand’s discovery Zeenat Aman was stolen by the blue-eyed boy, who was none other than showman Raj Kapoor

Patrika Special

Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Tollywood

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.