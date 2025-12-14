CID 2's Final Episode Airs Today: Is This the End Before CID 3?

CID 2 Latest Update: The popular crime procedural, CID 2, which has been entertaining audiences for years with thrilling mysteries and memorable cases, is now nearing its end. According to the latest information, the final episode of CID 2 is scheduled to be telecast today, marking the season finale. Following the official announcement of the season finale by Sony TV, fans have become emotional, with some reminiscing about past episodes and others eagerly awaiting a new season, CID 3.