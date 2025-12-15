15 December 2025,

Monday

Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Anuj Sachdeva Attacked, Receives Death Threat, Video Surfaces

Model and actor Anuj Sachdeva has shared a shocking video on Instagram, which shows a resident in his society in Goregaon attacking him. Not only that, he also threatened to kill the actor.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Anuj Sachdeva

Actor Anuj Sachdeva (Image: Patrika)

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in popular TV shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', and 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya', shared a shocking video on his Instagram on Sunday evening, December 14. In this video, a man residing in his society in Goregaon, Mumbai, is seen attacking him. In the video, the man is heard accusing Anuj, claiming that his dog bit him. This angered the man, who then started hurling abuses at Anuj repeatedly.

Actor Attacked Within His Society

The video further shows the attacker hurling abuses at Anuj and repeatedly hitting him with a stick. The attacker is also heard saying in the video, "You want to get bitten by a dog?" At that moment, a woman called the security guards. The security guards intervened and pulled Anuj away from the man, but the attacker continued to hurl abuses. Not only that, but he also threatened to kill the actor.

Anuj Sachdeva himself was recording the entire incident. During this, the attacker also threatened to kill him. After this, the injured Anuj came before the camera himself and stated that he had been attacked. He said in the video, "Blood is flowing from my head."

'Blood is flowing from my head'

While sharing the video, Anuj wrote, "I am posting this evidence before this person causes any harm to me or my property. He tried to kill my dog and me over wrong parking in the society. Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon. This man is a resident of A Wing, Flat No. 602. Please share this with those who can take action. Blood is flowing from my head."

Anuj is a dog lover

Model and actor Anuj Sachdeva is a dog lover, and he has often raised his voice for street dogs and Indian-breed dogs. On his social media accounts, he frequently shares photos and videos with his dog Simba. Along with this, he also promotes adopting dogs and taking responsible care of them.

Let us tell you that Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Anuj are very good friends.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 11:00 am

