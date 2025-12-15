Woman gives birth to baby girl on platform, RPF and ‘Meri Saheli’ team save mother and child

Female constable Sonika Kumari reached the spot and immediately began administering first aid, while also reassuring the pregnant woman. She calmed down 35-year-old Mamta Devi and took the necessary steps for a safe delivery. People on the platform were anxious, but the team's calm demeanour and dedication kept the situation under control. Soon, with everyone's efforts, Mamta Devi gave birth to a baby girl on the platform itself. Upon receiving the information, Dr. Ravi Kumar Pandey from the Divisional Railway Hospital, Gaya, arrived with his medical team. The doctors provided initial treatment to the mother and newborn, stating that both were completely safe and out of danger.