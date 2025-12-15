15 December 2025,

Monday

National News

Woman gives birth to baby girl on platform, RPF and ‘Meri Saheli’ team save mother and child

A heartwarming scene unfolded at Gaya Junction when a female passenger gave birth to a baby girl right on the platform. Prompt action by the RPF and the 'Meri Saheli' team ensured timely assistance, and both mother and child are safe.

Gaya

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

गयाजी जंक्शन पर महिला ने बच्ची को दिया जन्म

A woman gives birth to a baby girl at Gaya Junction (Photo: Facebook)

A unique scene unfolded amidst the usual hustle and bustle of train passengers at Gaya Ji Junction in Bihar on Monday. On platform number 2-3, a female passenger suddenly went into labour, and the situation became so critical that the station itself turned into her delivery room. With little time and difficult circumstances, the timely intervention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the 'Meri Saheli' team ensured the safe delivery of both the mother and her newborn baby girl.

Situation Worsens Suddenly, Commotion on the Platform

According to eyewitnesses, a woman was seen groaning in pain under the middle foot overbridge. Passengers nearby quickly realised that it was a case of childbirth. The woman was accompanied by four young children and an elderly woman. In a hurry, passengers created a makeshift screen with clothes and called for help. Hearing their calls, several women from the vicinity arrived and assisted the woman struggling with labour pains.

As soon as duty RPF constable Dharmendra Kumar-1 noticed the woman in labour pain, he immediately informed Assistant Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar. Upon receiving this information, Pawan Kumar, without wasting any time, summoned female constable Sonika Kumari of the 'Meri Saheli' team to the spot and alerted the Station Master for medical assistance.

'Meri Saheli' Team Takes Charge

Female constable Sonika Kumari reached the spot and immediately began administering first aid, while also reassuring the pregnant woman. She calmed down 35-year-old Mamta Devi and took the necessary steps for a safe delivery. People on the platform were anxious, but the team's calm demeanour and dedication kept the situation under control. Soon, with everyone's efforts, Mamta Devi gave birth to a baby girl on the platform itself. Upon receiving the information, Dr. Ravi Kumar Pandey from the Divisional Railway Hospital, Gaya, arrived with his medical team. The doctors provided initial treatment to the mother and newborn, stating that both were completely safe and out of danger.

Family Breathes a Sigh of Relief

After the delivery, the mother's mother-in-law, Kari Devi, breathed a sigh of relief and stated that they would be going to Bela Medical Hospital for further treatment. Later, the mother and baby were safely sent off under the care of their family. The railway administration and passengers highly praised the promptness of the RPF and the 'Meri Saheli' team.

Bihar news

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 01:07 pm

English News / National News / Woman gives birth to baby girl on platform, RPF and ‘Meri Saheli’ team save mother and child

