Greater Noida Building Collapse: 4 Labourers Dead, Several Injured as 3-Storey Structure Collapses Near Noida Airport

Greater Noida Building Collapse
A major accident occurred near Noida Airport on Wednesday. An under-construction three-storey building in Nagla Hukum Singh village, Rabupura area, collapsed suddenly. Around ten labourers were working on the construction when the incident took place.
The entire building collapsed from bottom to top in a matter of seconds as the shuttering for the third-floor roof slab was being removed. Four labourers died in the accident, while several others are critically injured. Police and NDRF teams were engaged in rescuing the labourers trapped under the debris late into the night. One labourer is still missing, and the search for him is ongoing.
This building was being constructed without permission on the farmland of Mahavir Singh, son of Raghunath Singh. The entire building collapsed suddenly around 10:30 AM on Wednesday when the process of removing the shuttering for the roof slab began. Local villagers rushed to the spot upon hearing the noise, but they could not carry out rescue operations due to the heavy debris. Upon receiving information, Rabupura police station personnel reached the spot. Subsequently, two NDRF teams also arrived. Deputy Commandant of NDRF, Kuber Sharma, SDM Jewar, Abhay Kumar, ADCP Sudhir Singh, ACP Sarthak Sengar, and Rabupura Kotwali In-charge, Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, supervised the rescue operation.
Zeeshan (22), a resident of Rawalpatti Nai Basti, Jewar, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition after the accident. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Apart from him, Danish (21) from Aligarh, Fardeen (18), Shakeel (38), Kamil (20), and Nadeem (30), along with several other labourers, were pulled out from the debris and admitted to Kailash Hospital in Jewar, where all are undergoing treatment. Doctors stated that the condition of some of the injured remains critical.
During the rescue operations, the police attempted to disperse the crowd to avoid obstructing relief efforts. At this time, some labourers' family members became agitated and tried to break down the gate. The police managed the situation and pacified the people. Following the accident, an atmosphere of tension and unease prevailed in the area. The Jewar MLA also arrived at the scene and met with the affected families. He appealed to the public to remain calm and instructed to expedite the relief work.
Five labourers from Lalitpur also escaped with minor injuries in this incident. They were working near the shuttering at the time of the accident and managed to get out in time. These labourers left the spot after the accident. The police are trying to record their statements and gather further information.
Big NewsView All
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
Trending