Greater Noida Building Collapse: 4 Labourers Dead, Several Injured as 3-Storey Structure Collapses Near Noida Airport

During the rescue operations, the police attempted to disperse the crowd to avoid obstructing relief efforts. At this time, some labourers' family members became agitated and tried to break down the gate. The police managed the situation and pacified the people. Following the accident, an atmosphere of tension and unease prevailed in the area. The Jewar MLA also arrived at the scene and met with the affected families. He appealed to the public to remain calm and instructed to expedite the relief work.