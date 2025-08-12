12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Greater Noida

IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Predicted in Several States from 13-15 August

IMD Red Alert: According to weather agency Skymet, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected again in the hill states on 13 August, potentially leading to landslides in several areas. A red alert will remain in effect. Uttar Pradesh (UP) will also experience heavy rain.

Greater Noida

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

IMD Red Alert Monsoon trough changed path heavy rain and landslide warning on 13-14 and 15 August
The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

IMD Red Alert: The rain that has been lashing Delhi-NCR for the past two days has brought pleasant weather. However, the resultant waterlogging in several areas has caused significant inconvenience to the public. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states over the next 24 hours. This includes some districts of the NCR, although Delhi is predicted to experience only light to moderate rainfall during this period. However, heavy rainfall may return to Delhi from 14 August onwards.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States

According to the IMD forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Telangana, and Vidarbha over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red alert for these regions. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Northeast India, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir. Light rainfall is possible in some states like Odisha, Marathwada, Gujarat, and Punjab. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas. This weather system may also bring rainfall to Gujarat and Rajasthan in the coming days.

Current Weather System in India

According to Skymet Weather, the monsoon trough currently runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas, extending from Bhatinda to Arunachal Pradesh. Cyclonic circulations are present in several areas. Such cyclonic circulations exist over Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and adjoining areas, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Northeast Assam. Another cyclonic circulation is active as a Western Disturbance near northern Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. In the coming days, around 13 August, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, potentially intensifying over the next two days.

Warning of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Gonda, Basti, Kanpur, Allahabad, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall (more than 15 mm/hour), thunderstorms, and lightning in Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A similar situation is expected in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand. Wind speeds may reach 40-60 km per hour in these areas. The IMD has issued a red alert for these districts. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for these districts in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, advising residents to be prepared for inclement weather.

Weather Forecast for North India

Over the next 24 hours, significant weather changes are expected across parts of North India. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and some districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas. Wind speeds may reach 41-61 km per hour, with moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hour) expected. People are advised to exercise caution and remain in safe locations during these weather events.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

Regarding Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding areas over the next 24 hours. Moderate rainfall is expected between 14 and 17 August. The IMD states that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh during this period, including Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Saharanpur, and Shamli.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Delhi News

Weather Forecast

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 03:38 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Greater Noida / IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Predicted in Several States from 13-15 August
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.