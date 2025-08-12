IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Predicted in Several States from 13-15 August

IMD Red Alert: The rain that has been lashing Delhi-NCR for the past two days has brought pleasant weather. However, the resultant waterlogging in several areas has caused significant inconvenience to the public. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states over the next 24 hours. This includes some districts of the NCR, although Delhi is predicted to experience only light to moderate rainfall during this period. However, heavy rainfall may return to Delhi from 14 August onwards.
According to the IMD forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Telangana, and Vidarbha over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red alert for these regions. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Northeast India, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir. Light rainfall is possible in some states like Odisha, Marathwada, Gujarat, and Punjab. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas. This weather system may also bring rainfall to Gujarat and Rajasthan in the coming days.
According to Skymet Weather, the monsoon trough currently runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas, extending from Bhatinda to Arunachal Pradesh. Cyclonic circulations are present in several areas. Such cyclonic circulations exist over Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and adjoining areas, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Northeast Assam. Another cyclonic circulation is active as a Western Disturbance near northern Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. In the coming days, around 13 August, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, potentially intensifying over the next two days.
In Uttar Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Gonda, Basti, Kanpur, Allahabad, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall (more than 15 mm/hour), thunderstorms, and lightning in Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A similar situation is expected in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand. Wind speeds may reach 40-60 km per hour in these areas. The IMD has issued a red alert for these districts. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for these districts in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, advising residents to be prepared for inclement weather.
Over the next 24 hours, significant weather changes are expected across parts of North India. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and some districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas. Wind speeds may reach 41-61 km per hour, with moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hour) expected. People are advised to exercise caution and remain in safe locations during these weather events.
Regarding Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding areas over the next 24 hours. Moderate rainfall is expected between 14 and 17 August. The IMD states that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh during this period, including Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Saharanpur, and Shamli.