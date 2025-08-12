IMD Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Predicted in Several States from 13-15 August

According to the IMD forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Telangana, and Vidarbha over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red alert for these regions. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Northeast India, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir. Light rainfall is possible in some states like Odisha, Marathwada, Gujarat, and Punjab. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas. This weather system may also bring rainfall to Gujarat and Rajasthan in the coming days.