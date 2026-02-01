14 February 2026,

Saturday

Bareilly

Relief for Mumbai-bound passengers: Lokmanya Tilak Express gets modern LHB coaches, offering new amenities

The Railways has taken a significant step towards providing passengers with a better, safer, and more comfortable journey. On Saturday, state-of-the-art LHB coaches were put into operation in the Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Express, which runs from Bareilly Junction.

less than 1 minute read

Bareilly

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Bareilly: The Railways have taken a significant step towards providing passengers with a better, safer, and more comfortable journey. On Saturday, state-of-the-art LHB coaches were introduced on the Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Express, which runs from Bareilly Junction. Railway officials flagged off the train at the station. Passengers showed considerable enthusiasm on the platform during the event.

LHB (Link Hofmann Busch) coaches are considered safer than traditional ICF coaches. These coaches are equipped with anti-telescopic technology. In the event of an accident, the coaches do not climb over each other, significantly reducing the risk of loss of life and property. Additionally, LHB coaches utilise a disc brake system, which is capable of stopping the train in a shorter distance even at high speeds. This improves control in emergency situations.

More Seats, Fewer Jerks

LHB coaches are approximately two metres longer than traditional coaches. This allows for a greater number of seats, enabling more passengers to travel comfortably. The improved suspension system results in fewer jerks, making long-distance journeys more comfortable. Passengers themselves described the journey as much smoother and more comfortable on the very first day. These coaches are equipped with bio-toilets, which prevent dirt from spreading onto the tracks and maintain cleanliness. This move is considered significant in line with the campaign being run by the Railways under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This Train Runs Once a Week

The Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Express operates from Bareilly to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. This train departs from Bareilly Junction every Saturday. With the new coaches, passengers will now experience greater safety and comfort on this long-distance journey. Railway officials assured that LHB coaches will be gradually installed in other trains in the future as well, to provide passengers with modern and safe travel facilities.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 07:59 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Bareilly / Relief for Mumbai-bound passengers: Lokmanya Tilak Express gets modern LHB coaches, offering new amenities

