Relief for Mumbai-bound passengers: Lokmanya Tilak Express gets modern LHB coaches, offering new amenities

LHB coaches are approximately two metres longer than traditional coaches. This allows for a greater number of seats, enabling more passengers to travel comfortably. The improved suspension system results in fewer jerks, making long-distance journeys more comfortable. Passengers themselves described the journey as much smoother and more comfortable on the very first day. These coaches are equipped with bio-toilets, which prevent dirt from spreading onto the tracks and maintain cleanliness. This move is considered significant in line with the campaign being run by the Railways under the Swachh Bharat Mission.