Three security guards found dead in mentha factory cabin, families allege murder, post-mortem to reveal cause of death

Upon receiving information about the incident, the families of the deceased and villagers arrived at the factory in large numbers. The family of Jogendra Yadav created a commotion, alleging murder. They stated that the deaths of the three could not be natural. According to the police, no injury marks were found on any of the bodies. A heater was found inside the cabin. It is suspected that the three may have died due to suffocation caused by the heater burning in the closed cabin.