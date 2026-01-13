13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Bareilly

Three security guards found dead in mentha factory cabin, families allege murder, post-mortem to reveal cause of death

Three security guards were found dead in the cabin of a mentha factory in Kuda Narsinghpur village, Ujhani police station area of Badaun, sending shockwaves through the region on Tuesday morning.

Bareilly

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

A crowd gathered outside the factory

Badaun: Three security guards were found dead in the cabin of a mentha factory in Kuda Narsinghpur village, located in the Ujhani police station area. The news of the incident spread like wildfire, creating a stir in the village and surrounding areas. On Tuesday morning, when factory employees approached the cabin, they were stunned by the scene inside. The bodies of all three security guards were found lying on the ground inside the cabin. Factory management and the police were immediately informed.

The deceased security guards have been identified as Jogendra Yadav (30), son of Rambahadur, a resident of Basawanpur Mujariya; Bhanu Yadav (26), son of Shripal, a resident of Mudseina, Thana Dataganj; and Vivek Yadav. All three were on duty guarding the factory last night.

Family members allege murder

Upon receiving information about the incident, the families of the deceased and villagers arrived at the factory in large numbers. The family of Jogendra Yadav created a commotion, alleging murder. They stated that the deaths of the three could not be natural. According to the police, no injury marks were found on any of the bodies. A heater was found inside the cabin. It is suspected that the three may have died due to suffocation caused by the heater burning in the closed cabin.

Police arrive at the scene, investigation begins

Upon receiving the information, the Ujhani police station and senior officials reached the spot. The police inspected the cabin and the factory premises and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. It is noteworthy that this same mentha factory had caught fire a few months ago. This factory is reportedly mortgaged to Bank of Baroda. Currently, the police are stating that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

