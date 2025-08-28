Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bareilly

Honey Trap Gang Defrauds Businessman: Beauty Parlour Owner and Accomplices Net Lakhs

The honey trap gang continues its activities in the Izzatnagar area. On Sunday, police arrested and jailed five members of this gang, including one woman. Now, another case of this gang's activities has come to light.

Bareilly

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Bareilly. A honey trap gang continues its activities in the Izzatnagar area. On Sunday, police arrested five members of this gang, including a woman. Now, another case of this gang's activities has come to light. This time, a vegetable vendor was targeted. A woman from the gang befriended him on Facebook, trapping him with sweet talk, and then, under the guise of investment in the pharmaceutical business, defrauded him of approximately ₹290,000. When the victim demanded his money back, he was threatened with false cases and abduction.

Friendship on Facebook, Summoned to Gandhi Park

The victim, Ausaf Hussain son of Altaf Hussain, stated that about six months ago, he befriended a woman named Anju Singh on Facebook. Gradually, their conversations increased, and they began frequent contact over the phone. Anju introduced herself as a beauty parlour owner and on 20 March 2025, summoned Ausaf to Gandhi Park. There, Anju introduced Ausaf to her alleged maternal uncle, Ashish alias Buntu, friend Verma, pharmaceutical businessman Ajay Kumar Singh alias Saxena, and his partner Iqbal (इकबाल). It is alleged that these individuals lured Ausaf with the promise of high profits from investing in the pharmaceutical business and, under this pretext, extorted a large sum of money from him.

On 22 March, Ausaf handed over ₹100,000 in cash to Ajay Kumar Singh. After this, he transferred ₹190,000 online to different accounts. In this way, the gang seized a total of ₹290,000. When Ausaf demanded his money back, the gang members started to evade him. Meanwhile, Anju Singh threatened him over the phone, saying that if he mentioned the money again, she would implicate him in false cases and have him abducted. She added, "We have connections with influential people; no one can harm us."

Settlement Arranged, Yet Money Not Returned

The victim had filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal, but later, under pressure from the gang and under the guise of a settlement, he was forced to withdraw his complaint. After failing to receive his money and facing continuous threats, Ausaf directly appealed to SSP Anurag Arya (अनुराग आर्य). On the orders of the SSP, the Izzatnagar police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation. Izzatnagar Inspector Bijendra Singh stated that a report has been registered based on the victim's complaint. The matter is under investigation. The accused will soon be arrested and sent to jail.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime news

police

uttar pradesh news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 01:21 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Bareilly / Honey Trap Gang Defrauds Businessman: Beauty Parlour Owner and Accomplices Net Lakhs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.