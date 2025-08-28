Honey Trap Gang Defrauds Businessman: Beauty Parlour Owner and Accomplices Net Lakhs

Bareilly. A honey trap gang continues its activities in the Izzatnagar area. On Sunday, police arrested five members of this gang, including a woman. Now, another case of this gang's activities has come to light. This time, a vegetable vendor was targeted. A woman from the gang befriended him on Facebook, trapping him with sweet talk, and then, under the guise of investment in the pharmaceutical business, defrauded him of approximately ₹290,000. When the victim demanded his money back, he was threatened with false cases and abduction.
The victim, Ausaf Hussain son of Altaf Hussain, stated that about six months ago, he befriended a woman named Anju Singh on Facebook. Gradually, their conversations increased, and they began frequent contact over the phone. Anju introduced herself as a beauty parlour owner and on 20 March 2025, summoned Ausaf to Gandhi Park. There, Anju introduced Ausaf to her alleged maternal uncle, Ashish alias Buntu, friend Verma, pharmaceutical businessman Ajay Kumar Singh alias Saxena, and his partner Iqbal (इकबाल). It is alleged that these individuals lured Ausaf with the promise of high profits from investing in the pharmaceutical business and, under this pretext, extorted a large sum of money from him.
On 22 March, Ausaf handed over ₹100,000 in cash to Ajay Kumar Singh. After this, he transferred ₹190,000 online to different accounts. In this way, the gang seized a total of ₹290,000. When Ausaf demanded his money back, the gang members started to evade him. Meanwhile, Anju Singh threatened him over the phone, saying that if he mentioned the money again, she would implicate him in false cases and have him abducted. She added, "We have connections with influential people; no one can harm us."
The victim had filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal, but later, under pressure from the gang and under the guise of a settlement, he was forced to withdraw his complaint. After failing to receive his money and facing continuous threats, Ausaf directly appealed to SSP Anurag Arya (अनुराग आर्य). On the orders of the SSP, the Izzatnagar police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation. Izzatnagar Inspector Bijendra Singh stated that a report has been registered based on the victim's complaint. The matter is under investigation. The accused will soon be arrested and sent to jail.