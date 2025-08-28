Honey Trap Gang Defrauds Businessman: Beauty Parlour Owner and Accomplices Net Lakhs

The victim had filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal, but later, under pressure from the gang and under the guise of a settlement, he was forced to withdraw his complaint. After failing to receive his money and facing continuous threats, Ausaf directly appealed to SSP Anurag Arya (अनुराग आर्य). On the orders of the SSP, the Izzatnagar police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation. Izzatnagar Inspector Bijendra Singh stated that a report has been registered based on the victim's complaint. The matter is under investigation. The accused will soon be arrested and sent to jail.