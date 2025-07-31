Couple robbed on way back from religious trip, wife murdered, husband hurt

The police have completed the panchnama (post-mortem report) and sent the body for post-mortem. Forensic experts have collected crucial clues from the crime scene. SSP Anurag Arya stated that a case has been registered and the investigation has begun. Preliminary investigations suggest that there were about six assailants. Technical surveillance is being used to identify and apprehend them. The SSP assured that the culprits will be arrested soon and the strictest action will be taken.