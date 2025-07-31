Couple robbed on way back from religious trip, wife murdered, husband hurt

Bareilly: A couple returning from a pilgrimage to Purnagiri were attacked and robbed, resulting in the brutal murder of the wife and serious injuries to her husband. The incident sent shockwaves through the police department. Upon receiving information, SSP Anurag Arya, SP South Anshika Verma, SP Crime, SOG, Surveillance Unit, and the Forensic Team arrived at the scene and collected evidence.
Om Sharan, a resident of village Vyuli, Wazirganj, Badaun, was returning with his wife Amarwati (35) after visiting Purnagiri. After stopping for a while at their in-laws' house in village Motipur, Awala, they set off for home at night on a relative's motorbike. Family members advised them against travelling at night, but they insisted, citing their children being alone at home.
As the couple neared the Kanthari temple on the Awala-Wazirganj road, they were surrounded by more than half a dozen miscreants. The armed assailants, after looting cash and jewellery, attacked the couple when they resisted. Om Sharan stated that the miscreants attacked his wife's face and head with a sharp weapon, causing her to fall to the ground bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead.
Following the incident, the injured husband informed his relatives and then the police. The Dial 112 team arrived at the scene and took the injured to the hospital. The news of Amarwati's death caused chaos among her relatives. The deceased has two young children – a son and a daughter. Her husband, Om Sharan, runs a tent house in Wazirganj town.
The police have completed the panchnama (post-mortem report) and sent the body for post-mortem. Forensic experts have collected crucial clues from the crime scene. SSP Anurag Arya stated that a case has been registered and the investigation has begun. Preliminary investigations suggest that there were about six assailants. Technical surveillance is being used to identify and apprehend them. The SSP assured that the culprits will be arrested soon and the strictest action will be taken.