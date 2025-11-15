Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bareilly Junction: Massive fire breaks out in parcel goods train carriage, major accident averted due to loco pilot’s alertness

Chaos erupted at the railway yard on Saturday morning when a coach of a parcel goods train travelling from Kishanganj–Delhi to Ajara in Jharkhand suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred around 8:30 AM. Before reaching the junction, the loco pilot noticed dense smoke emanating from a bogie and immediately informed the control room.

Nov 15, 2025

Bareilly Junction (Image: Patrika)

Bareilly. Chaos erupted in the railway yard on Saturday morning when a sudden fire broke out in a parcel goods train compartment travelling from Kishanganj–Delhi to Ajara in Jharkhand. The incident occurred around 8:30 AM. Before reaching the junction, the loco pilot noticed dense smoke emanating from a coach and immediately informed the control room.

Upon receiving the information, railway officials were alerted, and the fire brigade was summoned to the scene. As the goods train reached Bareilly Junction, the burning parcel coach was detached from the rest of the train. Railway personnel acted swiftly to evacuate the surrounding area, while passengers were seen panicking and running in different directions as the smoke spread.

Four fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and began dousing the flames. The parcel goods inside the coach also caught fire, causing continuous plumes of smoke to rise. Firefighters attempted to control the blaze by spraying water from both the front and rear. The flames were so intense that other nearby vehicles were also moved to safety as a precautionary measure.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Initial estimates suggest a short circuit, but railway officials have constituted an investigation team to determine the precise reasons. DRM of Moradabad division, Sangharsh Maurya, stated that a major accident was averted due to the alertness of the loco pilot. The fire in the parcel coach is being brought under control, and an investigation into the matter has commenced.

