Floods of Fury: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Hundreds of UP and Bihar Villages Submerged, 16 Dead

In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, three people died after being swept away in the water while crossing a river amidst heavy rainfall. The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and streams. The situation has worsened in Himachal Pradesh after the rains. On Monday, landslides occurred on three houses in Shimla due to heavy rainfall, although no one was dead because people had already vacated the houses. The Chandigarh-Manali Fourlane has been closed due to landslides. A total of 310 roads are closed in the state.