5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Floods of Fury: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Hundreds of UP and Bihar Villages Submerged, 16 Dead

Heavy rainfall has disrupted life from the Himalayan states to the Gangetic plains. Flood-like situations have arisen in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains over the past 48 hours.

Bareilly

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Flood (Image: Patrika)

Dehradun. Heavy rainfall has disrupted life from the Himalayan states to the Gangetic plains. Flood-like conditions have arisen in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains over the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday morning, a cloudburst occurred in the Khir Ganga area of Dharali village in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, causing debris and floodwater to enter the entire village. Many houses and fields have been damaged. A team of the army, along with the SDRF and NDRF, has been sent to the spot for relief and rescue operations. The local administration has moved people to safe locations.

Three Deaths in Haldwani Due to Drowning in River

In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, three people died after being swept away in the water while crossing a river amidst heavy rainfall. The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and streams. The situation has worsened in Himachal Pradesh after the rains. On Monday, landslides occurred on three houses in Shimla due to heavy rainfall, although no one was dead because people had already vacated the houses. The Chandigarh-Manali Fourlane has been closed due to landslides. A total of 310 roads are closed in the state.

38-Year Rainfall Record Broken in Bihar

Monsoon has also wreaked havoc in Bihar. In Purnia district, 270.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 48 hours, which is the highest since 1987. In that year, 294.9 mm of rainfall occurred. Hundreds of villages in several districts, including Purnia, Munger, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Patna, are submerged in water, and crops have been heavily damaged, and many houses have been flooded. NDRF teams have been deployed for relief work.

17 Districts Submerged in Uttar Pradesh, 16 Deaths

The situation is very bad in UP. 402 villages in 17 districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Kanpur, are affected by floods. So far, 343 houses have collapsed due to rain and floods, and 16 people have died in separate accidents in the last 24 hours. Keeping this in mind, holidays have been declared in schools in many districts. Including until August 5: Jaunpur, Chandauli, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Sonbhadra, until August 6: Varanasi, Hamirpur, Lakhimpur, and until August 7: Prayagraj, Mirzapur schools have had their holidays extended.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#Crime

Breaking News

patrika news

patrika news in hindi

up crime news

UP POLICE

uttar pradesh news

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 05:13 pm

English News / National News / Floods of Fury: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Hundreds of UP and Bihar Villages Submerged, 16 Dead
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.