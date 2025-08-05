Floods of Fury: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Hundreds of UP and Bihar Villages Submerged, 16 Dead

Dehradun. Heavy rainfall has disrupted life from the Himalayan states to the Gangetic plains. Flood-like conditions have arisen in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains over the past 48 hours.
On Tuesday morning, a cloudburst occurred in the Khir Ganga area of Dharali village in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, causing debris and floodwater to enter the entire village. Many houses and fields have been damaged. A team of the army, along with the SDRF and NDRF, has been sent to the spot for relief and rescue operations. The local administration has moved people to safe locations.
In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, three people died after being swept away in the water while crossing a river amidst heavy rainfall. The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and streams. The situation has worsened in Himachal Pradesh after the rains. On Monday, landslides occurred on three houses in Shimla due to heavy rainfall, although no one was dead because people had already vacated the houses. The Chandigarh-Manali Fourlane has been closed due to landslides. A total of 310 roads are closed in the state.
Monsoon has also wreaked havoc in Bihar. In Purnia district, 270.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 48 hours, which is the highest since 1987. In that year, 294.9 mm of rainfall occurred. Hundreds of villages in several districts, including Purnia, Munger, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Patna, are submerged in water, and crops have been heavily damaged, and many houses have been flooded. NDRF teams have been deployed for relief work.
The situation is very bad in UP. 402 villages in 17 districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Kanpur, are affected by floods. So far, 343 houses have collapsed due to rain and floods, and 16 people have died in separate accidents in the last 24 hours. Keeping this in mind, holidays have been declared in schools in many districts. Including until August 5: Jaunpur, Chandauli, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Sonbhadra, until August 6: Varanasi, Hamirpur, Lakhimpur, and until August 7: Prayagraj, Mirzapur schools have had their holidays extended.