New Six-Lane Highway to Connect Bareilly with Gorakhpur and Shamli, Greenfield Link Expressway to Become Confluence of Three Expressways

The route of the expressway will start from Shamli and reach Bareilly via Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Rampur. In the district, the highway will enter the Bahladi tehsil, then pass through the Nawabganj area to reach Faridpur. From here, the route will proceed via Bisalpur to Puvayan, Lakhimpur Kheri, and several other districts before reaching Gorakhpur. Land surveys have already begun for the stretch falling within Bareilly. NHAI has sent a list of villages to the Special Land Acquisition Officer's office. Acquisition proceedings will commence after land verification.