19 December 2025,

Friday

Bareilly

New Six-Lane Highway to Connect Bareilly with Gorakhpur and Shamli, Greenfield Link Expressway to Become Confluence of Three Expressways

The Maharaile Kadi, which will directly connect the district to Gorakhpur and Shamli, is now beginning to materialise. The alignment of the approximately 700-kilometre-long greenfield link expressway, connecting the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, and Ganga expressways, has received approval.

Bareilly

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

Bareilly: The Mahareli link, which will directly connect the district to Gorakhpur and Shamli, is now taking shape on the ground. The alignment of the approximately 700-kilometre-long greenfield link expressway, connecting the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, and Ganga expressways, has been approved. This six-lane expressway will connect 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh with high-speed traffic. The project has been proposed as the Gorakhpur-Shamli Link Expressway.

The proposal from NHAI has been approved by its Delhi-based headquarters. In the first phase, construction work will commence on the 350-kilometre-long stretch from Shamli to Puvayan in Shahjahanpur. This will provide high-speed road connectivity to the industrial areas of Purvanchal, Terai, and Western UP.

Highway to pass through three tehsils in Bareilly

The route of the expressway will start from Shamli and reach Bareilly via Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Rampur. In the district, the highway will enter the Bahladi tehsil, then pass through the Nawabganj area to reach Faridpur. From here, the route will proceed via Bisalpur to Puvayan, Lakhimpur Kheri, and several other districts before reaching Gorakhpur. Land surveys have already begun for the stretch falling within Bareilly. NHAI has sent a list of villages to the Special Land Acquisition Officer's office. Acquisition proceedings will commence after land verification.

Cost of ₹15,000 crore, to link three major expressways

This project, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹15,000 crore, will significantly strengthen Uttar Pradesh's road network. Passengers from Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, and Lakhimpur Kheri will get a direct connection to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway. This will reduce travel time, increase transportation activities, and boost industrial investment.

List of villages prepared for land acquisition

The list sent by NHAI includes several villages from all three tehsils of Bareilly district—
In Nawabganj tehsil, villages proposed include Gajraula, Satuya Khurd, Inayatpur, Jiginya, Sitoura, Tigri, Nakti Narayanpur, Dhanour Jagir, Navadiya Motiram, Nauganwan Bhagatpur, among others. Faridpur tehsil includes Khandasara, Giridharpur, Magrasha, Kuwan Khera, and Rupapur. About a dozen villages from Bahladi tehsil, including Khamaria, Pandari, Pareva, Kanakpuri, Mawai Kaziyan, and Sisai, will fall within the project area.

Special Land Acquisition Officer and ADM (Administration) J. Desh Deepak Singh stated that the land verification process has begun. After sending the investigation report to NHAI, acquisition formalities will be completed.

19 Dec 2025 03:35 pm

