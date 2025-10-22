Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bareilly

Sub-Inspector Smashes Parked Bikes at Bhamora Police Station, Video Goes Viral Causing Stir

A video that has gone viral from Devchara intersection in Bhamora police station area has caused a stir throughout the region. The video shows Sub-Inspector Narendra Raghav, posted at Bhamora police station, in uniform, aggressively smashing parked motorcycles.

Bareilly

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Bareilly: A video that went viral from Devchara intersection in Bhamora police station area has created a stir in the entire region. In the video, Sub-Inspector Narendra Raghav, posted at Bhamora police station, is seen displaying high-handedness in uniform, breaking and damaging motorcycles parked on the roadside. It is being said that this incident occurred while the sub-inspector was intoxicated.

It can be clearly seen in the video that Narendra Raghav damaged several parked bikes by displaying the strength of his hands, feet, and uniform. People standing there were stunned to see this spectacle. Some bike owners lodged a complaint on the spot, while many people remained silent due to fear.

As soon as the video went viral, people are strongly condemning the sub-inspector's actions and demanding strict action against him. The police administration has started an investigation, considering the seriousness of the matter. The Bhamora Inspector has stated that a report for departmental action against Sub-Inspector Narendra Raghav is being prepared.

Local people say that if such behaviour is not stopped, the trust between the general public and the police could decrease. After the video went viral, the entire city is discussing this matter. The administration has said that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is completed, so that a strong message is sent against high-handedness in uniform in the future.

