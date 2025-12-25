CPR Real Story: The 8 Minutes Between Life and Death When a Daughter's Skill Defeated Death!

CPR story (Image: Patrika)
News of sudden death is often heard. Someone collapses while dancing, someone while eating and drinking, someone while watching TV, or someone while sleeping. A similar incident occurred where a father collapsed in front of his daughter. The girl then bravely applied the skills she had learned just 14 days prior. Believe it or not, because of this, the girl saved her father from the clutches of death.
Dr. Gaurav Singhal (Cardiologist) from Jaipur also states that there is very little awareness about CPR. This is the reason why the number of "sudden deaths" is increasing in countries like India. This is because less than 2% of Indians are trained to administer CPR, whereas in Western countries, this figure is up to 18%.
Let's understand CPR with this real story-
According to the American Heart Association, this is the story of Rachael Mitchell and her father, Murray. It is an incident that inspires us to learn CPR.
Rachael Mitchell had taken CPR training many times in her life. From middle school to college, she learned it every two years. But when she started her new job as 'Development Director' at the American Heart Association (AHA), she received online training.
In that training, the instructor said that if you ever need to perform CPR, there is a 90% chance that the person will be someone you know – a family member, friend, or colleague. Or it could even be someone nearby. But Rachael was unaware that she might have to witness something like this just two weeks later.
This incident is reported to have occurred on the night of December 22, 2023. Rachael was on holiday in South Carolina with her parents and brother, Josh. Rachael's father, Murray, was 68 years old. But you would be surprised to know that he was quite fit. He used to run four times a week and walk 10,000 steps daily.
Around 11 PM, Murray returned from his walk and sat on the sofa. Suddenly, he became still. His face was covered in sweat, and he was unable to breathe. In medical terms, he had suffered a 'cardiac arrest'. This is what causes sudden death.
Rachael says her father called out to her. Seeing him, Rachael understood the situation. With the help of her brother, she laid her father on the floor. It is important to note that CPR is more effective on a hard surface. Meanwhile, Josh called the emergency number 911 and put the phone on speaker so that Rachael could perform 'chest compressions' in the correct rhythm.
She continued to pump her father's chest for 8 minutes. It was a very tiring task, but she did not stop. When the paramedics arrived, they used an AED (defibrillator). The heart rhythm did not return with the first shock, but after the second shock and medication, a faint pulse returned. Along with this, hope for Rachael's father's life also returned. This rarely happens, but it happened due to Rachael's quick thinking.
When Rachael's father was admitted to the hospital, investigations revealed that there was a 99% blockage in his main artery. Doctors inserted a stent and kept him in 'medically induced coma'.
This is why heart specialists advise that no matter how fit you appear, you should get regular check-ups to detect any underlying issues. Many people assume they are completely fit just by walking or running every day.
Today, Murray is completely healthy. He is back to running on the track and living life with his family. But imagine, if his daughter had not been trained in CPR, would she have been able to save her father?
According to Dr. Gaurav, when cardiac arrest occurs, the heart stops working immediately. Therefore, people die instantly. In most cases of cardiac arrest, the patient cannot reach the hospital immediately because there is no hospital nearby, nor anyone to take them. The second reason for death is the improper administration of CPR.
Even a person who appears healthy can suffer a heart attack. Regular health check-ups can help detect underlying health issues. If there is a history of heart disease or other illnesses in your family, get yourself checked accordingly or consult a doctor.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle