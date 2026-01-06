6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Lucknow

UP's Weather to Change in 48 Hours, New Mix of Cold and Sunshine in 75 Districts Including Lucknow

In the next 48 hours, a shift in temperature and weather patterns will be observed across all 75 districts of the state, including Lucknow. Details are inside.

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Weather Change

UP weather

The weather in Uttar Pradesh is once again set to change. Within the next 48 hours, a change in weather patterns will be observed in Lucknow and all 75 districts of the state. Over the past 48 hours, a significant drop in minimum temperatures led to severe cold from evening to morning in most parts of the state. However, a reduction in fog and sunshine during the day provided some relief. According to the Meteorological Department, this situation may continue for a few more days with minor fluctuations.

Weather Changed After the Passage of a Western Disturbance

According to meteorologists, the impact of recent snowfall in the hilly regions of North India, following the passage of a Western Disturbance, is now clearly visible in the plains. After the snowfall, cold and dry north-westerly winds are moving towards Uttar Pradesh from the mountains. Due to the influence of these winds, a significant drop in the minimum temperature of the state was recorded in the last 48 hours. This decrease has led to a considerable increase in cold during the night and early morning hours in many districts. People, especially in rural and open areas, are facing more severe cold.

Minimum Temperature Below Normal

In many parts of the state, the minimum temperature is being recorded significantly below normal. The Meteorological Department states that there is no possibility of major changes in the minimum temperature for the next few days. However, minor fluctuations may still be observed. This means that the cold in the mornings and evenings will persist for now. Experts believe this situation will be more pronounced in districts with open fields, areas along riverbanks, and less urbanised regions.

Relief During the Day Due to Reduced Fog

Dense fog had significantly disrupted daily life in the state for the past few days, affecting road, rail, and air traffic. However, the good news is that a reduction in the density, area, and duration of fog has been recorded. This has directly resulted in sunshine during the day in many parts of the state. The presence of sunshine during the day has led to a considerable improvement in the 'cold day' conditions. People in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and surrounding areas have experienced relief from the cold due to the afternoon sun.

Improvement in Cold Day Conditions

According to the Meteorological Department, the 'cold day' conditions are continuously improving due to the reduction in fog and the availability of sunshine. While 'cold day' conditions were declared in many districts last week, the situation is gradually returning to normal. Although the effect of cold will persist in the mornings and late evenings, the increase in temperature during the day is likely to provide relief to working individuals, schoolchildren, and the elderly.

Further Improvement Expected After the Next 2 Days

The Meteorological Department forecasts a further decrease in fog density after the next two days. Along with this, a gradual increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures can also be expected. This is likely to lead to further improvement in the cold conditions. However, experts have also clarified that sudden weather changes are common during this time of January. Therefore, it may take some time to get completely rid of the cold.

Impact Across the Entire State, Including Lucknow

The impact of this weather change will be observed in all 75 districts of the state, including the capital Lucknow. While sunshine will provide relief during the day in urban areas, the effect of cold may be felt more strongly in rural areas during the mornings and evenings. This weather is also important for farmers. The current balance of cold and sunshine is considered favourable for wheat, mustard, and other Rabi crops. However, farmers have been advised to remain vigilant due to the possibility of frost.

Advice from Health Experts

During this period of cold, health experts have advised people to exercise caution. They particularly recommend that the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing illnesses avoid going out in the early mornings and late evenings, wear warm clothing, and refrain from consuming cold food items. Despite the reduction in fog, visibility may remain low in the early mornings, so drivers are also advised to be cautious.

Updated on:

06 Jan 2026 04:08 pm

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 04:07 pm

