UP's Weather to Change in 48 Hours, New Mix of Cold and Sunshine in 75 Districts Including Lucknow

According to meteorologists, the impact of recent snowfall in the hilly regions of North India, following the passage of a Western Disturbance, is now clearly visible in the plains. After the snowfall, cold and dry north-westerly winds are moving towards Uttar Pradesh from the mountains. Due to the influence of these winds, a significant drop in the minimum temperature of the state was recorded in the last 48 hours. This decrease has led to a considerable increase in cold during the night and early morning hours in many districts. People, especially in rural and open areas, are facing more severe cold.