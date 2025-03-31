scriptPoliceman’s Wife Slams SSP in Viral Post Over 10-Day Maternity Leave | Policeman Wife&#39;s Viral Post Slams SSP Over Meager Maternity Leave | Latest News | Patrika News
Policeman’s Wife Slams SSP in Viral Post Over 10-Day Maternity Leave

A police constable requested a 45-day leave for his wife’s delivery, but the SSP approved only 10 days. Angered by this, the Head Constable’s wife posted about the SSP on X. The post went viral on social media, causing a stir among officials.

MeerutMar 31, 2025

Patrika Desk

Head Constable Praveen Kumar is the driver of the UP-112 PRV at Pallavipuram. His wife, Deepa, is expecting a baby. On 20 March, Praveen Kumar applied for 45 days of leave from 3 April for his wife’s delivery.

Policeman’s Wife’s Tweet Becomes Social Media Sensation

The transport in-charge approved 30 days leave on 27 March and forwarded the report to the in-charge SP Traffic, Raghavendra Kumar Mishra, of UP 112. He recommended the application on the same day and forwarded it to the SSP for approval. SSP Dr. Vipin Tada approved only 10 days leave. Angered by this, Deepa posted a message to the SSP on her X account on 28 March, along with the approved leave application.

Policeman’s wife questions SSP

She wrote, “Respected SSP Meerut, thank you very much for granting my husband 10 days of earned leave out of the 45 days requested for my delivery. Sir, please also tell me how I can deliver a baby and recover in just 10 days. Have some shame, sir, for the sake of a woman.” Deepa Kohli’s post went viral on
SSP Dr Vipin Tada stated that the tweet and the entire matter have been assigned to SP Lines for investigation. Information will be gathered from all parties and further action will be taken.

