Rain spell from December 28: Severe cold to shadow New Year celebrations, yellow alert for dense fog till 27

Fog has become a cause of concern for people. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the plains of Haridwar, US Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, and Pauri districts until December 27. This indicates the possibility of severe cold. Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, there is a possibility of vehicle collisions in some places, and difficulties during take-off and landing at airports due to low visibility. Furthermore, fog is expected to increase the chill and lead to severe cold. The IMD has also predicted a decrease of two to four degrees in the minimum temperature in Uttarakhand within the next three to four days due to fog.