Rain spell from December 28: Severe cold to shadow New Year celebrations, yellow alert for dense fog till 27

A forecast has been issued for rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand from December 28.
Weather Forecast: Many states across the country are under the grip of dense fog. This has made the plains of the country colder than the mountains. In many areas, sightings of the sun have become rare during the day.
Fog is severely impacting traffic. Reduced visibility has led to several road accidents. Meanwhile, people in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand are suffering due to frost. Here, the temperature in many areas is starting to drop below freezing. Even waterfalls and streams are freezing. Incidents of vehicles skidding on frost are also increasing. However, in the hilly areas, warm sunshine is also appearing during the day, which is providing considerable relief to the people.
In the meantime, the IMD has released a fresh report indicating a change in weather patterns in the state from December 28. According to the IMD, light rain may occur in some places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh on December 28-29. Additionally, there are chances of snowfall in places at an altitude of 3500 meters or higher in the state during these two days. This could lead to extreme cold in the state in the coming days.
Fog has become a cause of concern for people. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the plains of Haridwar, US Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, and Pauri districts until December 27. This indicates the possibility of severe cold. Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, there is a possibility of vehicle collisions in some places, and difficulties during take-off and landing at airports due to low visibility. Furthermore, fog is expected to increase the chill and lead to severe cold. The IMD has also predicted a decrease of two to four degrees in the minimum temperature in Uttarakhand within the next three to four days due to fog.
According to the IMD, a strong Western Disturbance is becoming active. This is expected to bring rain in Uttarakhand from December 28 and snowfall in higher altitude areas. Similar conditions will persist on December 29. In this scenario, it is anticipated that rain might cast a shadow over New Year's Eve and New Year's celebrations. However, after rain, there is also a possibility of snowfall in the mountains. Therefore, tourists in Uttarakhand might also receive the gift of snowfall during New Year's Eve and New Year. Hotels in the state's major tourist destinations are witnessing a rush of bookings for New Year's Eve and New Year.
