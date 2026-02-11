Green Cess to be Levied on Vehicles Entering Uttarakhand, Collection System Operational at 11 Locations

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to collect Green Cess without stopping vehicles. To facilitate this, the Uttarakhand Transport Department has installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 11 locations across the state, along with border check posts. Through these 37 cameras, Green Cess is being deducted from the FASTag of external vehicles entering the state. This is expected to generate a daily revenue of ₹18 lakh for Uttarakhand, with an annual target of ₹100 crore from Green Cess.