Green Cess to be Levied on Vehicles Entering Uttarakhand, Collection System Operational at 11 Locations

Green Cess: Uttarakhand has started the system of collecting Green Cess, a tax to protect the environment and the state's greenery. The collection of Green Cess from vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states began yesterday. Earlier, a trial of the new system was conducted at the Narsan border in Haridwar, which was successful. Following this, Green Cess is now being collected at Narsan, Shyampur, Bhagwanpur, Imlikheda, Rudrapur, Nadehi, Sutaiya, Timli, Kulhal, Asharodi, and Dhampur.
Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to collect Green Cess without stopping vehicles. To facilitate this, the Uttarakhand Transport Department has installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 11 locations across the state, along with border check posts. Through these 37 cameras, Green Cess is being deducted from the FASTag of external vehicles entering the state. This is expected to generate a daily revenue of ₹18 lakh for Uttarakhand, with an annual target of ₹100 crore from Green Cess.
Modern technology has been employed for Green Cess collection in Uttarakhand. As soon as the vehicle's number is traced by the ANPR cameras, the software will determine the vehicle's category. If the vehicle is not exempt, the software will automatically deduct the Green Cess from the FASTag linked to the respective number. Additionally, a message confirming the Green Cess deduction will be sent to the mobile number linked to the vehicle.
According to Deputy Transport Commissioner Shailesh Tiwari, ANPR cameras will be installed on all roads connecting Uttarakhand to other states within a few months. The funds generated from Green Cess will be utilised for environmental conservation and road safety initiatives.
All two-wheeler vehicles have been exempted from Green Cess in Uttarakhand. Vehicles registered in Uttarakhand will also not be subject to Green Cess. Government vehicles from all states, ambulances, fire vehicles, vehicles of the army, paramilitary forces, and police, vehicles used in agriculture, and electric, CNG, and hybrid vehicles will also be exempt from Green Cess collection.
