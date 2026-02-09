Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Alert in Eight Districts Today, Possibility of Snowfall in Hilly Areas

Western Disturbance Active: The weather is set to turn severe again from today. The sky has been covered with clouds since this morning. Cold winds are causing shivers. It is to be noted that the weather in Uttarakhand had been pleasant for the past week. Bright sunshine during the day was providing considerable relief to people. However, light fog in the plains was increasing the chill.
Meanwhile, in the hilly areas, frost in the morning was increasing the cold. But the effect of the cold was reducing due to the warm sunshine during the day. Here, the weather in the state is harsh today. According to the Meteorological Department's report, due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, it may rain and snow in Uttarakhand from today.
According to the IMD, today and tomorrow, rain may occur in some places in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh districts, while it may occur in some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Almora districts. Snowfall is also expected today in areas above three thousand meters in the state. The weather will remain dry in the remaining districts. Meanwhile, fog is expected in Haridwar and US Nagar districts.
The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in eight districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow. Snowfall is also predicted in the higher altitude areas. On February 11, rain and snowfall are likely to continue in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts. Due to rain and snowfall, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to decrease by up to three degrees Celsius within the next one to two days. However, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state from February 12 to 15.
