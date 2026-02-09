Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Alert in Eight Districts Today, Possibility of Snowfall in Hilly Areas

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in eight districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow. Snowfall is also predicted in the higher altitude areas. On February 11, rain and snowfall are likely to continue in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts. Due to rain and snowfall, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to decrease by up to three degrees Celsius within the next one to two days. However, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state from February 12 to 15.