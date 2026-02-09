9 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Alert in Eight Districts Today, Possibility of Snowfall in Hilly Areas

Western Disturbance Active: The weather took a turn today. The IMD has issued a forecast for rain in eight districts of the state and snowfall in the hilly areas today and tomorrow. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop of up to three degrees in the minimum temperature due to rain and snowfall.

less than 1 minute read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

IMD has issued an alert for rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand from today for the next three days

Western Disturbance Active: The weather is set to turn severe again from today. The sky has been covered with clouds since this morning. Cold winds are causing shivers. It is to be noted that the weather in Uttarakhand had been pleasant for the past week. Bright sunshine during the day was providing considerable relief to people. However, light fog in the plains was increasing the chill.

Meanwhile, in the hilly areas, frost in the morning was increasing the cold. But the effect of the cold was reducing due to the warm sunshine during the day. Here, the weather in the state is harsh today. According to the Meteorological Department's report, due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, it may rain and snow in Uttarakhand from today.

According to the IMD, today and tomorrow, rain may occur in some places in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh districts, while it may occur in some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Almora districts. Snowfall is also expected today in areas above three thousand meters in the state. The weather will remain dry in the remaining districts. Meanwhile, fog is expected in Haridwar and US Nagar districts.

Temperature to drop by three degrees

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in eight districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow. Snowfall is also predicted in the higher altitude areas. On February 11, rain and snowfall are likely to continue in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts. Due to rain and snowfall, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to decrease by up to three degrees Celsius within the next one to two days. However, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state from February 12 to 15.

Share the news:

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 12:24 pm

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Alert in Eight Districts Today, Possibility of Snowfall in Hilly Areas

Big News

View All

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Trending

Power Cut in Dehradun: Thousands to be Affected by Electricity Shortages Until February 17

There will be power cuts in various areas of Dehradun from today till February 17
Dehradun

Taxi Strike: 50,000 taxis to go off roads in six districts from tomorrow, passengers to be hit

Taxi strike to begin in Uttarakhand's Kumaon division from February 4
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Four-day spell of rain, snow and squalls ahead

There is a warning of rain, snowfall, thunderstorm and storm for four days from today
Dehradun

Uttarakhand: Schools in 12 Districts to Remain Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

School Holiday
Dehradun

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Snow Expected Across the State from January 23-25

The weather in Uttarakhand may turn severe from January 22nd. The IMD has issued a warning for rain across the state and snowfall in the hills from January 23rd to 25th
Dehradun
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.