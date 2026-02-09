9 February 2026,

Monday

Dehradun

Power Cut in Dehradun: Thousands to be Affected by Electricity Shortages Until February 17

Power Cut: Thousands of electricity consumers will have to contend with power cuts until February 17 today. Amidst the severe cold, power outages could exacerbate people's problems. The Energy Corporation has released a schedule for power cuts in different areas.

2 min read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

There will be power cuts in various areas of Dehradun from today till February 17

Power cuts to affect various areas of Dehradun from today

Be prepared for power outages starting today. The Energy Corporation has proposed to carry out technical repairs of lines and replacement of AB cables in various areas of Dehradun from today.

The Energy UPCL is going to start line repair work in Basant Vihar, Bhandaribagh, Niranjanpur, Kaulagarh, and Anarwala areas from today.

According to the shutdown schedule, there will be a power shutdown from February 9 to February 14 between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM in Basant Vihar, Indiranagar, Urja Bhawan Kaonli Road, Vaibhav Vihar, Bhandaribagh, and Patel Nagar. There will be a shutdown in Bhandaribagh, Matawala Bagh, from February 9 to 11 and February 14, and in Niranjanpur, Patel Nagar on February 12 to 13 and February 16 and 17. Kaulagarh, Vijay Park area will have a shutdown on February 10 and February 12.

Meanwhile, under the RDSS scheme, power supply will be affected from February 9 to February 14 between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM in areas connected to the 132 and 33 KV Purukul power house, including Anarwala, Gunial Gaon, Ghattowali, Bisht Gaon, Jamnivala, Chaura, Kantiayana, Badi Bithali, Choti Bithali, Kasiga School, Kimadi, Nau Bigha, Gangol Panditwadi, and Rikholi. This will cause inconvenience to consumers.

Power Cut Amidst Cold

The Energy Corporation has issued a schedule for power cuts in various areas of Dehradun from today in the name of line repairs. Dehradun is currently experiencing severe cold. People are extensively using heaters, blowers, and geysers to protect themselves from the cold. With power outages, people will not be able to use these appliances. This could cause a lot of trouble for people during the cold. It is worth noting that the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for rain and snowfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand from today. The weather department has predicted a drop of up to three degrees in the minimum temperature.

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 09:17 am

