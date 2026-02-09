Power Cut in Dehradun: Thousands to be Affected by Electricity Shortages Until February 17

The Energy Corporation has issued a schedule for power cuts in various areas of Dehradun from today in the name of line repairs. Dehradun is currently experiencing severe cold. People are extensively using heaters, blowers, and geysers to protect themselves from the cold. With power outages, people will not be able to use these appliances. This could cause a lot of trouble for people during the cold. It is worth noting that the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for rain and snowfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand from today. The weather department has predicted a drop of up to three degrees in the minimum temperature.