Taxi Strike: 50,000 taxis to go off roads in six districts from tomorrow, passengers to be hit

Reliance on ATS for vehicle fitness is proving costly for taxi drivers. Drivers and owners from hilly districts state that they have to travel from areas like Munsyari and Kapkot to private ATS centres in Haldwani, Tanakpur, and Rudrapur for fitness checks. Taxi operators from Munsyari have to travel 286 km to Haldwani for their vehicle's fitness inspection. They are spending thousands of rupees on fuel for the journey and also paying hefty bills at private ATS centres. Meanwhile, RTO administration officer Gurdev Singh stated that a letter has been sent to the Transport Headquarters in Dehradun to resolve the issue, and a request has been made to MoRTH to restart the website until new ATS centres are established. The administration has also appealed to the union to postpone the road blockade.