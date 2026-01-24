Uttarakhand: Schools in 12 Districts to Remain Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

The weather in Uttarakhand is very bad. Many districts are experiencing rain and snowfall. The Meteorological Department has stated that the weather will remain the same until January 29. In 7 districts, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Nainital, intermittent rain and snowfall are continuing. There is a risk of avalanches (falling snow masses) in high-altitude areas (above 2800 meters). The DGRE Chandigarh has issued an avalanche alert until 5 PM today. Additionally, roads have been blocked. In Uttarkashi, several routes such as Gangnani to Gangotri, Barkot-Yamunotri, etc., are closed. Some people were stranded in certain locations and were rescued by the disaster team. There has been no electricity in the hilly areas for 14 hours. Remote areas in districts like Almora, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Champawat are affected.