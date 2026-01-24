Uttarakhand: Schools in 12 Districts to Remain Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Schools in 12 districts of Uttarakhand will remain closed today, January 24. The government has taken this decision considering the safety of children due to bad weather, rain, and snowfall. Anganwadi centres will also be closed in these districts. This holiday applies to all government, private, and aided schools up to the intermediate level.
The weather in Uttarakhand is very bad. Many districts are experiencing rain and snowfall. The Meteorological Department has stated that the weather will remain the same until January 29. In 7 districts, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Nainital, intermittent rain and snowfall are continuing. There is a risk of avalanches (falling snow masses) in high-altitude areas (above 2800 meters). The DGRE Chandigarh has issued an avalanche alert until 5 PM today. Additionally, roads have been blocked. In Uttarkashi, several routes such as Gangnani to Gangotri, Barkot-Yamunotri, etc., are closed. Some people were stranded in certain locations and were rescued by the disaster team. There has been no electricity in the hilly areas for 14 hours. Remote areas in districts like Almora, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Champawat are affected.
Today, schools will remain closed in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. All these districts are on alert due to the weather threat. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has instructed the administration, police, and other departments of the concerned districts to remain vigilant.
Snowfall occurred in 10 districts on Basant Panchami, with Uttarkashi and Chakrata receiving the heaviest snowfall. After the snowfall, tourist crowds increased in Mussoorie and Nainital. People are advised not to travel unless necessary. Caution should be exercised in high-altitude areas, and the avalanche alert should be heeded. With schools closed, children will be safe at home. Everyone should remain alert until the weather improves.
